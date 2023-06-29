The Gist

Google DeepMind's CEO, Demis Hassabis, claims that Gemini, their upcoming AI project, will surpass OpenAI's ChatGPT in capabilities. More AI, the merrier. Meta is expanding its AI infrastructure to support its AI research, application deployment, and metaverse initiatives. This includes the development of a custom chip for running AI models, an AI-optimized data center design, and an expansion of its GPU supercomputer for AI research.

Meta is expanding its AI infrastructure to support its AI research, application deployment, and metaverse initiatives. This includes the development of a custom chip for running AI models, an AI-optimized data center design, and an expansion of its GPU supercomputer for AI research. Opera One debuts. Opera has launched Opera One, a browser that integrates artificial intelligence as a central component.

The CEO of Google DeepMind predicts that its forthcoming algorithm will surpass ChatGPT. In a recent interview, Demis Hassabis told Wired that its newest AI project, Gemini, will be more capable than OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

What makes it so special, according to Hassabis, is the integration of algorithms and techniques from AlphaGo, defeated a Go champion in 2016. The complexity of the ancient board game “Go” had long rendered it inaccessible to even the most advanced computer programs. Known for its immense complexity, the game has a greater number of potential piece arrangements than there are atoms in the observable universe.

Gemini, Google’s next generation foundation model, which is still in the developmental stage, was first introduced in May during Google I/O 2023 where Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “While still early, we're already seeing impressive multimodal capabilities not seen in prior models.”

Hassabis believes that as a large-scale text-based language learning model akin to ChatGPT-4, the addition of these newer algorithms and learning models could likely take it beyond the current capabilities of ChatGPT.

However, the development process for Gemini is a considerable undertaking. Hassabis anticipates it will be several months before anything is unveiled and suggested the project could cost hundreds of millions to complete.

In other AI news...

Meta's Metamorphosis: AI Infrastructure Overhaul

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced it's implementing an ambitious plan to dramatically expand its AI infrastructure in order to support its expanding AI research, application deployment and the construction of its long-term vision of the metaverse. These efforts include a custom chip for running AI models, an AI-optimized data center design and an expansion of its 16,000 GPU supercomputer for AI research.

Company officials said these upgrades to Meta's infrastructure will not only support its current suite of apps but also contribute significantly to its future metaverse initiatives. Further, they are also "reimagining" how they code with the deployment of Code Compose, tech described as "a generative AI–based coding assistant developed in-house at Meta as a key tool to make our developers more productive throughout the software development life cycle."

Aria of Innovation: Opera Reimagines Browsing With Its AI-Powered Browser

Opera recently announced the launch of Opera One, a revamped version of its own Composer AI engine, with a browser that integrates artificial intelligence as a central component. According to company officials, the Opera Browser has been reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up, marking the beginning of a new era where AI is no longer an add-on, but a crucial part of the browsing experience, according to company officials.

The key feature of Opera One is Aria, a native browser AI that provides users with free access to generative AI services created in partnership with OpenAI. But Opera put its own spin on it, enhancing it with additional capabilities. Alongside Aria, Opera One also boasts a new modular design and an array of features like Tab Islands, which will enhance how the browser’s tabs behave.

MyHeritage's Reimagine App Revives Vintage Photos With AI Magic

The family history platform MyHeritage has unveiled Reimagine, a new AI app that can digitize, preserve and enhance old family photos. Combining a high-speed photo scanner and state-of-the-art AI technologies, the app's standout feature is a multi-page scanning tool that lets users swiftly digitize entire album pages or individual photos with a single tap.

It also incorporates a suite of unique AI-powered tools that allows users to revive and enrich historical photos. The app can colorize black and white images, restore faded colors, repair scratches and creases and enhance resolution. It can even animate old still photos and users can add audio recordings to the photos, preserving not just the images but the stories behind them as well.

AI Crosses the Pond: OpenAI Establishes First International Footprint in London

Just yesterday, OpenAI announced the opening of its first international office in London. Company officials said the London team will focus on advancing research and engineering capabilities and serve as a base for OpenAI's UK and European operations, focusing on collaborations, partnerships and research and development activities.

“We are thrilled to extend our research and development footprint into London, a city globally renowned for its rich culture and exceptional talent pool,” Diane Yoon, OpenAI’s VP of people, said in a statement. “We are eager to build dynamic teams in Research, Engineering, and Go-to-Market functions, as well as other areas, to reinforce our efforts in creating and promoting safe AGI.”

AI Video of the Week: OpenAI CEO Shares Travel Lessons Learned

At the Bloomberg Technology Summit, Sam Altman, CEO & Co-Founder of OpenAI, talks about his recent travels, his ongoing mission to spread the good word about generative AI, the dangers, and what surprised him the most.

AI Tweet of the Week: AI Turns Your Selfie into a Portrait of the Past

Going beyond the traditional image glam-up, now AI can transform you into iconic characters of yesteryear.