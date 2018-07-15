I don’t mean to burst your bubble, but if you didn’t catch up with CMSWire last week, you missed quite a bit of juicy content. Below, I’ve outlined the top articles, resources and events from the week to get you caught up. Topics include considerations to ponder before training a chatbot, and an exploration of what's holding AI back in the workplace. Float on and be good. I’ll be back next week with more updates. Cheers!
Quick, give me the headlines:
- 3 Considerations When Training a Chatbot
By Terena Bell | Jul 9, 2018
Set expectations early.
- Workers Are Using AI at Home, Not in the Workplace. Here's Why
By David Roe | Jul 12, 2018
Is history repeating itself with AI?
- How to Create a Culture of Learning in Your Organization
By Dom Nicastro | Jul 11, 2018
“According to the 2018 Workplace Learning Report from LinkedIn, 68 percent of employees prefer to learn at work.”
- How to Prepare for a Sunsetting Web CMS
By Dom Nicastro | Jul 9, 2018
When the (web CMS) sun goes down, we’ll be singing ….
- How GDPR and AI Turned Unified Data Into a Business Imperative
By Cory Munchbach | Jul 10, 2018
Take after the “Barefoot Contessa” and use only “good [data] ingredients” for GDPR and AI.
- How AI Is Impacting the Voice of the Customer Landscape
By Brice Dunwoodie | Jul 12, 2018
Simpler Media Group CEO, Brice Dunwoodie delves into the impact AI is having on voice of the customer programs and where this fledgling technology is heading.
- 5 Reasons Podcasting Should Be a Part of Your Marketing Playbook
By Erika Morphy | Jul 11, 2018
One of the benefits include positioning your brand as an authority.
- How the Impact of Gen Z Will Improve the Workplace for the Rest of Us
By Virginia Backaitis | Jul 10, 2018
This is a generation that grew with the internet and information at their fingertips. Prepare to be transparent.
- What Will the Convergence Of Robotics, Personal Assistants and AI Look Like?
By Erika Morphy | Jul 10, 2018
The future is near!
- Forrester's Top 10 Picks for Social Media Management Tools and Software
By Kaya Ismail | Jul 12, 2018
“A social media scheduling tool is a software that allows users to write social media posts and schedule them for publication on specific days and times across popular social networks.”
Featured Events
- July 24 — [CMSWire Webinar] Navigating Headless Content Management
- July 25 — Tweet Jam: CDPs and the Promise of Omnichannel Choreography #DXChat
- August 21 — [CMSWire Webinar] Webinar Improve Your Competitive Toolkit with Sales Enablement
- September 24 — Gartner Digital Workplace Summit
- November 12 — CMSWire's DX Summit Chicago 2018