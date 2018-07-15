PHOTO: Kari Haley

I don’t mean to burst your bubble, but if you didn’t catch up with CMSWire last week, you missed quite a bit of juicy content. Below, I’ve outlined the top articles, resources and events from the week to get you caught up. Topics include considerations to ponder before training a chatbot, and an exploration of what's holding AI back in the workplace. Float on and be good. I’ll be back next week with more updates. Cheers!

Quick, give me the headlines:

Featured Events

Top Resources