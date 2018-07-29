”Slack, or Microsoft Teams, that is the question:
Whether 'tis nobler in the workplace to suffer
The slings and arrows of outrageous chat apps …”
In case you missed it, CMSWire hosted a discussion of Shakespearean proportions about Slack or Microsoft Teams this week. You also missed out on other articles, resources and events of epic proportions. Lucky for you, I’ve recapped them below. Go forth and prosper.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Slack or Microsoft Teams? Well, That Depends ...
By David Lavenda | Jul 25, 2018
And they fight to the death in a Battle Royale! Just kidding ...
- Yammer Finally Gets Smart, OpenText Embraces Microservices and More News
By David Roe | Jul 23, 2018
“Today, we are yet again redefining the EIM market with the launch of OpenText OT2, our flexible, hybrid platform for EIM services and application deployment,” said Mark J. Barrenechea, vice-chair, CEO and CTO, OpenText.
- Don’t Go Chasing Waterfalls in Your Software Projects
By Eric Naiburg | Jul 23, 2018
Planning too far out will leave you behind.
- Why Augmented and Virtual Reality Struggle in the Enterprise
By Kaya Ismail | Jun 21, 2018
Do you know the difference between VR and AR?
- The DNA of a Successful CMO
By David Aponovich | Jul 24, 2018
Beyond the sugar and spice and everything nice variation.
- Why Customer Journey Mapping + Journey Analytics = 5-Star Customer Experiences
By Adam Rubin | Jul 26, 2018
The equation for the best Yelp reviews!
- Was GDPR Opt-in Necessary or Not? And What to Do Next
By Erika Morphy | Jul 23, 2018
Spoiler: The effort is the real winner.
- Automating the Digital Workplace
By John Zimmerer | Jul 24, 2018
Reach the goal of consistently maintaining optimal operational efficiency, exceptional customer experiences and enjoyable employee experiences.
- AI and Machine Learning Are Driving a PC Revival
By David Roe | Jul 24, 2018
Not to be confused with Creedence Clearwater Revival.
- How to Build a Blueprint for Your Corporate Memory
By Tej Redkar | Jul 25, 2018
In a digital workplace filled with mediums such as Slack, email, Skype, text, the list goes on ... knowledge gets lost forever.
Featured Events
- August 20 — SharePoint Fest Seattle 2018
- August 21 — [CMSWire Webinar] Improve Your Competitive Toolkit with Sales Enablement
- September 24 — Gartner Digital Workplace Summit
- October 2 — Forrester CX San Francisco 2018
- November 12 — CMSWire's DX Summit Chicago 2018