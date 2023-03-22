Businesses with strategic email marketing campaigns connect brands to customers while encouraging sales, brand awareness, and conversions. With recent economic uncertainty, having clear marketing initiatives with reliable ROI outcomes is an essential factor for 2023 planning. One marketing strategy that has proven time and time again to be a reliable form of communication and conversions is email marketing. While individuals do not own content produced on Instagram, Facebook, or other social media platforms, companies do own purchased and acquired email lists.



At Rose & Gold, an increase in email marketing has been a common trend for clients. Rose & Gold combines graphic design with email marketing strategy and copywriting to create high-converting ROI email marketing campaigns for clients.

Recently the Rose & Gold team has noticed significant trends in email marketing, which has led to this list of 2023 email marketing trends to implement this year.

Email automation

Empathetic and relatable voice

AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages)

Dark mode compatible emails

Engaging visuals

A/B testing

While the marketing world is constantly changing, these email marketing trends have had a steady upturn, creating more engaging and effective marketing campaigns.



“Staying ahead of new trends and strategies keeps clients at the top of their industries and increases ROI. Not only can companies correlate email marketing directly to ROI, but it also keeps brand awareness top of mind, allows for targeted messaging, and connects brands to customers in real-time.” - Julie Duff, Co-Founder of Rose & Gold



About Rose & Gold

After seeing the need for customized and strategic marketing solutions, Erin Rosario and Julie Duff founded Rose & Gold in 2018. They set out to create a digital marketing agency for brands that want more from their marketing and their marketers. However, Rose & Gold is more than just an agency. It’s a foundation for passionate marketing, people-first priorities, and industry-leading marketing strategies. www.roseandgold.com

