4i apps, Oracle preferred partner, co-hosted an event with Oracle – “Redefine Best in a World of Change with Oracle Cloud Applications” on March 7, 2023, in Hotel Intercontinental Oman.



The objective of the event was to showcase the power and flexibility Oracle Cloud applications has to offer and potential to aid growth and innovation in business. The event served as a platform for 4i apps to present its capabilities in providing cloud solutions to businesses world-wide. The event was a full house with diverse group of participants spanning senior professionals, business heads, industry leaders. The participants benefited from listening to experts in the field, who shared their insights and experiences with Oracle Cloud applications.



The keynote was delivered by Mr. Simon Al Khaled, Head of Applications Sales - Public Sector & Energy - Lower Gulf, Oracle addressing on “Transforming Business in a World of Change by redefining business practices.”



Mr. Varun Sohar, Director of PwC provided thought leadership session on “Digital Transformation Journey to Cloud to revolutionize your business.”



Mr. Ravisankar Palanivel, Head of MEA region of 4i apps addressed on “Unlock and maximize your Business Growth in the Digital Age: with the Power of Cloud and Automation Solutions.”



The customer panel discussion was moderated by Mr. Thanigaivel R, Associate Vice President of 4i apps on “How Digital Transformation will help Oman progress into a new era of Enterprise Applications Usage.” The panel discussion was headlined by Mr. Issa Al Shaibani, IT Applications Manager of Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company, Mr. Omar Al Kharusi, Head of Transformation Management of Oman Arab Bank and Mr. Fasyuddin Ali Mohammed, Chief Information Officer of Suhail Bahwan Group Holding LLC.



Live demonstration sessions showcased the features of technology, its ease of use, scalability, and security features.

The success of this event , points to embracement of cloud technology in business and its enhanced adaption in digital transformation.



4i Apps is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on Oracle Cloud. With operations spanning over 14 years, 4i Apps has established as the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sector organizations. 4i has over 600 very capable and competent Oracle consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies. Our global connect is strengthened with regional offices in UAE, Oman, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and with a best-in-class development centre based in India, being our headquarters.

Our major services are Oracle Cloud, Fusion, EBS applications, Primavera and PSRM implementations.



We have wide range of clients covering industries like real estate/construction, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, technology, energy/utilities, education, and transportation.



4i Apps recognized as Contender in ISG Provider LensTM Oracle Ecosystem Implementation and Integration Services – U.S. 2022. Everest Group has recognized 4i Apps as an Aspirant in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global. 4i Apps has also achieved SAAS Oracle Cloud Service Expertise for the Middle East region in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Program.

