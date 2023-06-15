Acquia has enhanced the capabilities of its market-leading digital experience platform, Acquia DXP , to create richer, more personalized experiences for customers. Acquia introduced the new capability today at Acquia Engage Paris, the company’s customer and partner event.

As brands engage with their customers across more and more touchpoints, they are faced with the challenge of collecting and leveraging the behavioral data available from these disparate sources. Marketers commonly struggle with challenges such as:

Personalizing customer journeys of anonymous visitors as they become known and understood. By continuously collecting behavioral data, marketers can assemble it into a single profile view. This improves as additional identifying information becomes available, allowing the visitor to progress from anonymous to known to understood.

. As a customer moves among channels, multiple tracking IDs are generated through interactions with different systems and potentially from multiple client devices. The marketer needs unified, 360 profiles of these known customers that leverage all customer activity. Creating responses to customer actions that take into account interactions at every touch point. For example, marketers want to use behavioral data from the website to make product recommendations based on past interactions, even before the customer has been identified. Campaigns such as these can help improve conversion rates.

The combined power of the customer data platform ( Acquia CDP ) and Acquia Personalization enables Acquia customers to create digital experiences based on knowledge gained from a much broader array of channels, making the most of their anonymous, known, and understood customer data.

“Marketing teams that use a CDP as a point product commonly struggle to take full advantage of data from multiple channels,” said Mark Picone, SVP and General Manager, Acquia Marketing Cloud. “Acquia has closed this gap, making it possible for marketers to assemble more sophisticated digital experiences by enabling better personalization and segmentation for all customers, regardless of digital channel. This allows them to design more effective campaigns that better reflect the way their own customers interact with the brand.”

A Modular, Composable Platform

Acquia CDP and Acquia Personalization are available standalone or within Acquia DXP. Both products support composable customer data strategies through integrations with other Acquia and third-party marketing products. They are foundations of the industry’s only open DXP for bringing together content and data to create world-class customer experiences.

