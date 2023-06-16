Adpost, a leading online classifieds and marketplace platform, has achieved another landmark in its ongoing commitment to enhance customer experience with the introduction of a state-of-the-art AI bot for customer support. The innovative AI bot is designed to transform customer interactions, providing immediate responses to queries, and setting a new standard in the domain of online classifieds and marketplace services.



The AI bot also incorporates an advanced sentiment analysis feature, which gauges the emotional tone behind customer interactions and provides valuable insights into customer satisfaction. This intelligent evaluation allows Adpost to fine-tune and personalize responses even further, thereby significantly improving the quality of customer service. With this, Adpost takes customer experience management to a whole new level.



Catering to a dynamic user base of over 3 million subscribers, Adpost's new AI bot, powered by cutting-edge machine learning and natural language processing technologies, offers round-the-clock customer support. This ensures immediate and effective responses to customer queries at any given time. The bot is designed to simulate human conversation, providing highly personalized interactions and elevating the way customers interact with Adpost.



Drawing from the success and growth of AI chatbot technology such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, which saw an explosive growth of 9,900% in just 60 days of launch and boasted 173 million users as of April 2023, Adpost has leveraged the power of fine-tuned GPT to bring this service to its users. The phenomenal success of AI chatbots and their rapid adoption worldwide strongly signal that Adpost is on the right track with its AI implementation.



Adpost is rigorously testing these AI features within its vast pool of users, an integral part of the company's development process. These real-world testing scenarios provide the foundation for future roll-outs of the AI bot creation feature for users, a game-changing advancement that's on Adpost's roadmap. The training method adopted by Adpost aligns with successful AI models like ChatGPT, which leverages reinforcement learning from human feedback.



This leap forward in Adpost's technological evolution is set to transform the online classifieds and marketplace scene. With AI bot technology, users can soon provide immediate and personalized responses to potential customers, boosting business potential and efficiency on Adpost.



Adpost's introduction of the AI bot signals its steadfast commitment to technological innovation. The company invites its user base to interact with the new AI bot and provide their feedback, a crucial element in refining and enhancing the AI technology further.



About Adpost: Adpost is an online classifieds and marketplace platform dedicated to offering the best platform for users to advertise, buy, and sell. With a vision rooted in technological advancement, Adpost continuously pioneers innovative features to enhance user experience and transform the way business is conducted online.



For more information about Adpost, please visit www.adpost.com or email us at [email protected]

