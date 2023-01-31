Zipwhip, a leading texting platform for businesses, recently announced its shutdown, leaving its customers in search of a new solution. Zipwhip has offered some alternatives, one of them being Zipwhip's parent company Twilio to host their existing numbers. Twilio has a proven track record of being a reliable SMS provider, however, it does require an implementation by developers to effectively use their services. Many are finding that a combination of Twilio and Sociocs, which acts as a Twilio front-end, is the perfect replacement.



Twilio is a cloud communications platform that allows businesses to send and receive text messages. It's reliable and easy to use, making it a popular choice among businesses looking for a new texting platform.



Sociocs is a customer communication platform that helps businesses start in minutes with two-way text messaging, bulk SMS, and automated text messaging using their Twilio account. It also offers an API to initiate messaging from an external platform. With a shared SMS inbox, it helps businesses handle the volume of customer inquiries efficiently, without sacrificing the quality of their customer service.



The combination of Twilio and Sociocs provides businesses with a comprehensive texting solution that meets their communication needs while also improving their customer service. With Twilio, businesses have a reliable text messaging infrastructure, while Sociocs offers an easy-to-use interface for handling the customer service.



Customers who have made the switch to Twilio and Sociocs are finding that the transition is smooth and seamless. They are impressed by the reliability and ease of use of both platforms, as well as the quality of customer service they receive. The integration between Twilio and Sociocs is seamless, allowing customers to benefit from the best of both platforms without any hassle.



In conclusion, the shutdown of Zipwhip has left its customers in search of a new texting platform. Many have found that the combination of Twilio and Sociocs is the perfect solution. With its reliability, ease of use, and seamless integration, businesses are able to improve their customer service and meet their communication needs. Visit Sociocs for more information.