The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is inevitable. It has the potential to transform our economy and the way we live and work. But it also poses a risk to many jobs.

In May, a British telecommunications company announced in an earnings presentation plans to cut about 55,000 jobs by 2030, many of which were previously planned cuts that would come with finishing certain construction projects.

A new study by the McKinsey GlobalInstitute (MGI) has found that as many as 375 million workers worldwide could be displaced by 2030 as a result of AI and automation. That’s around 14% of the global work force. Some 3,900 of the over 80,000 job cuts that took place in May were attributed to AI, the report found



At the same time, the study found that AI could create as many as 133 million new jobs. So while there will be some job losses, there will also be new opportunities. So which jobs are most at risk? And which will be created?



The jobs most at risk are those that involve routine tasks that can be easily automated. This includes jobs in manufacturing, food preparation, and data entry. The jobs most likely to be created are those that require human interaction and creativity. This includes jobs in healthcare, education, and customer service.



So while AI will have a significant impact on the workforce, it’s not all bad news. There will be some job losses, but there will also be new opportunities for those who are willing to adapt.



