AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD), a next-generation AdTech company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for today's marketing leaders, announced today that it has become a Google Premier Partner. The partnership demonstrates AiAdvertising's belief in the power of marketer + machine and dedication to propelling traditional advertising into the future.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Google Premier Partner," said Jerry Hug, CEO of AiAdvertising. "Many businesses can become a Google Partner, but only 3% of Google Partners are recognized as Premier Partners — we’re excited to be one of the few."

As a Google Premier Partner, AiAdvertising gains access to Google's most advanced technologies and tools, which the company can leverage to provide even greater value to clients. The partnership enables AiAdvertising to integrate its Campaign Performance Platform with Google's machine learning technologies, such as automated bidding and audience targeting, to optimize ad performance, and increase ROI.

AiAdvertising's Campaign Performance Platform is a unified platform for managing hyper-personalized campaigns across multiple channels, including search, display, and video ads. The platform integrates seamlessly with Google's advertising platforms, allowing their marketers to further streamline workflows and gain greater insights into ad performance.

Recently, AiAdvertising integrated ChatGPT, a large language model trained by OpenAI, to automate persona-driven content. This integration allows the company to rapidly scale persona-specific campaigns and bring even greater value to clients through its combined technologies and expertise with Google.

"Implementing AI and ML technologies in marketing comes with its challenges. Traditional agencies are having difficulty keeping up with AI tools' emergence. They may be executing and using one-off tools for personal benefits, but at the end of the day, they are point solutions and lack a comprehensive approach. Our Campaign Performance Platform is an all-in-one solution that helps marketers prove how much their investments are generated toward the bottom line. It's designed to play with other AI and ML tools as they emerge, allowing clients to experience the benefits without purchasing individual solutions," concluded Hug.

The partnership between AiAdvertising and Google as a Premier Partner is another step forward in the power of marketer + machine and AiAdvertising’s dedication to propelling traditional advertising into the future. The integration of AiAdvertising's Campaign Performance Platform with Google's machine learning technologies enables their clients to achieve unprecedented levels of performance, productivity, and efficiency. With this partnership, AiAdvertising continues to provide comprehensive solutions that help clients achieve their advertising goals.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD) is a next-generation AdTech company that is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to build software for today’s marketing leaders. We are focused on eliminating waste and maximizing the return on digital ad spend.

Our flagship product, the Campaign Performance Platform, is a subscription-based, end-to-end Ad Management solution. The platform empowers brands and agencies to easily target, predict, create, scale, and measure hyper-personalized campaigns.

For more information about the company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com or our LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

