Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced the publication of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report for 2022.

The ESG Impact Report shares details of the company's performance and progress on its five ESG focus areas: sustainability, people, responsible business practices, data privacy and security, and the Akamai Foundation.

2022 activities include:

Reduction of carbon footprint through investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency measures, and improved measurement capabilities.

Continued commitment to inclusion, diversity, and engagement programs to create a more inclusive workplace culture.

Launch of FlexBase, an internal global program that empowers employees with workplace flexibility.

107 grants awarded by the Akamai Foundation, targeting digital equity and inclusion in STEM education, disaster relief efforts, and strengthened community networks around the globe.

Expanded responsible supply chain program aligning suppliers even more closely with company ESG goals and values.

"As the cloud company that powers and protects life online, and as a responsible corporate citizen, we understand that our actions have a direct impact on the world around us," said Aaron Ahola, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, Akamai Technologies. "Our ESG strategy is grounded in our values and designed to drive sustainable growth that will benefit all of our stakeholders. We are committed to continuously improving our ESG performance for the future and are proud of our progress in 2022."

Read the Akamai 2022 ESG Impact Report .

In conjunction with the 2022 ESG Impact report, the Akamai blog will publish a series of posts about ESG at Akamai. Visit the blog for new content.

