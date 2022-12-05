Alliant Integrates With Yahoo ConnectID, Bringing Data and Insights to Cookieless Identity Solution

Alliant, the leading data-driven audience company, today announced that it has partnered with Yahoo to support Yahoo ConnectID, the company’s cookieless identity solution. Through this direct integration, advertisers using Yahoo ConnectID can now ingest and activate Alliant’s more than 2,000 syndicated audiences for cookieless, privacy-compliant targeting.



Alliant’s portfolio of brand-specific audience solutions has helped brands turn their first-party data into actionable audiences for effective, high-performing ad campaigns across digital and offline channels.



“Alliant’s core tenant has been privacy-by-design for more than two decades, so we’re always evaluating solutions that help extend the utility of our audiences while adhering to the highest privacy policy standards,” said JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, President and CEO, Alliant. “Yahoo has recognized the need to preserve addressability and reach consumers in environments where there is no cookie. Alliant is confident that its audience segments will provide scale and quality and meet privacy standards in partnership with Yahoo.”



Yahoo ConnectID is built on differentiated, deterministic and omnichannel data sets, with scaled, opted-in, direct consumer relationships across mobile, desktop, search and more. Yahoo ConnectID also directly integrates with leading data management platforms (DMPs) and customer data platforms (CDPs) to ingest and activate against third-party data. That interoperability enables Yahoo ConnectID to match partner ID-data for seamless audience activation and measurement within the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP) and supportsmonetization benefits for users of the Yahoo supply-side platform (SSP). Fueled by both direct consumer relationships and partnerships, Yahoo ConnectID today reaches 167 million authenticated users in the U.S.



Alliant supports the industry’s top IDs, helping advertisers enter the next era of compliant personalized marketing.



About Alliant

Alliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and we continually validate our people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.



About Yahoo

Yahoo reaches nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.

