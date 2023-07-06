CiviClick, the first AI-powered grassroots advocacy and stakeholder mobilization platform of its kind, is thrilled to announce their launch.



CiviClick’s platform boasts state-of-the-art technology and gamification modules where clients can create custom advocate segments that actively increase engagement and reward participation. CiviClick helps partners say goodbye to useless form letters, broken integrations, confusing analytics, bad legislative data, and slow customer service and helps them reach the right decision-makers with the best message.



Chazz Clevinger, the Founder and CEO of CiviClick has over a decade of experience as a technology executive in the government relations and public affairs sector. He founded the company to utilize cutting edge technology to bring a higher level of quality to political advocacy.



"AI is changing the way we communicate as a society, and civic engagement technology is helping to pave the way for ordinary citizens to gain more access in the policy making process," states Clevinger.



CiviClick aims to disrupt the digital advocacy space by providing innovative solutions that go beyond the capabilities of current industry favorites such as Quorum and Fiscal Note. CiviClick is aesthetically pleasing, user friendly and straightforward for first-time users, as well as industry veterans. CiviClick has leap-frogged Quorum with a number of advocacy features not available through their Phone2Action platform.



The goal of CiviClick is to empower organizations and individuals – including underrepresented groups – to have a say in the political policies that impact their everyday lives, and to have direct access to contacting lawmakers and their staff about the issues that matter most to them.

About CiviClick

