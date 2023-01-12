Banzai Announces Launch of Boost, to Increase Registrations for Live Content

Banzai International, Inc. (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading end-to-end video engagement platform for marketing, announced today the launch of Boost, a new product offering that enables marketers to increase registrations for virtual live and automated webinars and events.

Boost makes it easy for marketers to create social sharing campaigns that turn their existing registrants into promoters and ultimately drive larger audiences for live and on-demand webinars and other video experiences hosted on Banzai. Increasing registration and attendance is a top priority for marketers who manage webinars and other video content. Boost incentivizes existing registrants to become promoters of the event by making it easy for them to earn rewards and gifts when sharing it with their friends and colleagues.

Boost is an add-on to Banzai’s engagement marketing platform Demio, a solution built for marketers that want to drive results with live and automated, no-download video marketing content such as webinars and virtual events. Boost’s integration into the Demio UI makes it easy for hosts to boost and host their events — all from one platform. The built-in customizable social media and email sharing function coupled with the reward management encourage registrants to amplify the event with the click of a button — all while generating and tracking their rewards. This drives engagement among registrants and increases the likelihood of them attending the event.

“Boost helps solve a key problem in the marketing industry, which is driving registrations for live and automated webinars and events. Many of our customers currently do this in a cumbersome way. Boost makes it easier for our customers to promote and host events all in one platform while simultaneously expanding their audience,” said Joe Davy, CEO of Banzai. “Boost represents our dedication to innovation and seamless interaction between our products, streamlining live and automated video campaigns for B2B marketers in all industries.”

Boost further expands Banzai’s platform for sales and marketing teams looking to create engaging live and automated video content to drive growth. Boost is now available for purchase with Demio. Boost will be free for all existing Demio customers until March 31, 2023.

To learn more about Boost visit https://www.banzai.io/boost.

Proposed Business Combination With 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

On Dec. 8, 2022, Banzai entered into a definitive business combination agreement with 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VII) (“VII”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, subject to the terms of the business combination agreement, the combined company will be named Banzai International, Inc. and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Banzai

Banzai is a leading enterprise SaaS Video Engagement platform used by thousands of marketers to power webinars, trainings, virtual events, and on-demand video content. On a mission to make marketing more human, Banzai makes it easy for marketers to create, grow, and track ROI on live and hosted video content by targeting new audiences and deepening customer and prospect relationships. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io.

Investors

Cody Slach, Ralf Esper

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

[email protected]

Media

Robert Collins

Gateway Group

617-797-1979

[email protected]