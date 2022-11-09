About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Press Release

Bigeye Expands its Customer Base WIth Strategic Partnerships

3 minute read
November 9, 2022
Digital Experience

Bigeye, a world leader in enabling access to data observability to data teams, has recently signed several strategic partnership and collaboration agreements that will see its footprint grow across several new sectors. Already a predominant data observability company in the Financial Services (FinServ) sector, Bigeye looks forward to serving an expanded customer base, and bringing data quality monitoring to a wider range of organizations.

Bigeye's core focus — data observability — is a cutting-edge new sector that is rapidly growing. Data observability encapsulates an organization's ability to understand its data health across all of its data pipelines. A number of tools can be used to implement a data observability program.

In healthcare, Bigeye recently signed on to help a clinical trial technology company reduce the time that they spend manually checking for data quality. Bigeye also helped them track the health of their data pipelines through monitoring for read-only replicas.

In retail, Bigeye was selected to automatically deploy operational metrics on dbt models for a marketplace platform. Bigeye will use metric history via API and display data quality scores to help this customer monitor their data warehouses.

Also, amidst competing proposals from a range of organizations in the sector, Bigeye is proud to announce its strategic partnership with In-Q-Tel (IQT), which is the company's first step into the Federal sector. IQT seeks commercially focused startups with technologies that keep its partners in the U.S. intelligence community and its allies at the forefront of innovation. Bigeye looks forward to connecting its cutting-edge technology in the public sector, with the underlying goal of supporting the national security mission.

Bigeye's new partnership marks the expansion of its footprint into the public sector. The new partnership will allow both entities to build upon each others' strengths and secure a more robust intelligence ecosystem.

Kyle Kirwan, CEO of Bigeye, says: "This is a great opportunity to bring in data observability under the banner of serving the public interest, which is something we're very excited about. Our expansion across several new industries will bolster our core offering and further define our footprint in the data observability space."

"Outputs from enterprise analytics or machine learning tasks are only as good as the quality of data that feed them. Our investment in Bigeye is aimed at delivering data observability tools that enable our government partners to maximize the value of their data assets," said A.J. Bertone, Partner, IQT.

About Bigeye

Modern businesses rely on accurate, reliable data delivered without interruption. It was founded by two of Uber's earliest data team managers, and is backed by prominent venture capital investors like Sequoia Capital. Bigeye is an industry-leading data observability platform that helps data engineering and science teams ensure their data is always fresh, accurate and reliable. Companies like Instacart, Clubhouse, and Udacity use Bigeye's automated data quality monitoring, ML-powered anomaly detection, and granular root cause analysis to proactively detect and resolve issues before they impact the business.

More on bigeye.com

Featured Research

Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Moving Your CX Metrics Forward
How to advance CSAT and NPS programs
Read now
Featured research
On-Demand Webinar
What is a CDP and How to Choose a CDP
Customer expectations are at an all-time high for having 1-1 personalized experiences
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play