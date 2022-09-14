Blue Door Agency Marks Fifth Anniversary and Embarks on Becoming B Corp Certified

Share Save

Blue Door Agency (The Agency), one of Canada’s fastest-growing marketing agencies, celebrated its five-year anniversary with record growth and ambitious agency initiatives. The Agency welcomed several major brands to its client list including Gruppo Terroni, Ripley’s Aquarium, and Tangerine Bank in the last six months.



Blue Door is a Toronto-based agency offering a full suite of integrated services spanning Public Relations, Digital Marketing, and Graphic Design. The Agency is well-known for its work in hospitality where it represents more than 50 restaurants and grocery retailers. More recently, strategic acquisitions have allowed it to expand into new sectors including finance, healthcare, technology, and fitness.

“Blue Door is experiencing record growth in 2022 and we have no intention of slowing down,” said Laura Silver, Founder and CEO, Blue Door Agency. “Our robust service offering, professionalism, and fully-integrated model sets Blue Door apart, and that is reflected in the calibre of clients who have selected us as their Agency of Record in recent months.”

While new clients have certainly contributed to its growth, Silver attests that the growth is primarily due to Blue Door’s impressive 85% client retention rates with key clients, including Longo’s, which has been with the agency since 2017. Other long-standing clients include Yoga Tree, KINKA FAMILY, Pusateri’s, The Pint Toronto, Spectrum Health Care, Mademoiselle, and Fresh Restaurants.

Along with building its client roster, Blue Door is working to ensure it is a good corporate citizen and has embarked on the process to become Climate Smart Certified. Climate Smart helps businesses measure their carbon footprint and map emissions with the goal of reducing their environmental impact. Blue Door will use the data to inform, develop, and implement environmental guidelines and policies for its employees and partners as it works towards becoming a Certified B Corporation in the next five years.

“We started this agency to deliver sophisticated, professional, and measurable marketing services to Canadian brands,” said Silver. “Today, we employ a world-class team and have earned the trust of Canada’s leading organizations, which means that we have an obligation to be environmental stewards as well. We are proud of our progress and we know the future at Blue Door is bright.”

Launched in 2017, Blue Door Agency has become one of Canada's fastest-growing integrated marketing agencies by establishing itself as a one-stop marketing shop. The agency offers unmatched capabilities under one roof, spanning media relations, influencer marketing, crisis communications, content creation, digital marketing and graphic design. Current clients include Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Terroni, Tangerine Bank, Longo’s, Canada Dry Motts, The Pint, Pusateri’s, and Fresh Restaurants.

