Brightcove (Nasdaq: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. The partnership combines PubMatic’s programmatic advertising solutions with Brightcove’s innovative video platform to enhance and bolster demand for the recently launched Brightcove Ad Monetization, a service designed to help media companies better monetize their content.

Brightcove’s integration of PubMatic into its marketplace will enhance the company’s comprehensive video solution for media organizations and publishers looking to maximize their advertising revenue, streamline their operations and grow their business.

“At Brightcove, we continuously look for ways to provide extra value to our customers and help them monetize their video content. We want them to be able to focus on creating their content while we do the heavy lifting to ensure the right mix of monetization partners are set in place,” shared Michael Dorf, VP of Global Ad Operations at Brightcove. “PubMatic is leading in the marketplace with supply path optimization solutions and new innovations like Activate, which opens tremendous new revenue opportunities for publishers.”

“We look forward to connecting with Brightcove’s extensive portfolio of media clients to deliver premium advertising solutions that will help them drive business results,” said Meghan Jacobi, Director of OTT Partnerships at PubMatic. “This integration provides publishers with unique new sources of demand through Activate, and solutions to manage and monetize their video content for maximum revenue. Through the combination of our platforms, we can also provide publishers deeper insights into their audience and valuable data about the performance of their advertising strategy.”

This latest partnership reinforces Brightcove’s commitment to forging relationships with the most prominent advertising platforms in the industry on behalf of its customers to provide them with a seamless experience that removes the main challenges to monetizing video content. Companies taking advantage of Brightcove’s Ad Monetization service include Atlanta Black Star, Buckeye Broadband, Cricket Australia, TVB, and WINK News, to name a few.

For more information, visit Brightcove.com.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic’s infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, PubMatic improves outcomes for its customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Visit www.brightcove.com.



