About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Press Release

BW Health Group Expands Expertise and Capabilities With Acquisition of PulseCX

2 minute read
December 6, 2022
Digital Experience

This acquisition positions BW Health Group as one of the largest independent commercialization platforms serving the life sciences industry and healthcare market

CHESTERTOWN, Md., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BW Health Group announced today the acquisition of PulseCX, a full-service healthcare marketing communications agency designed to drive brand engagement and authentic customer experiences.

The acquisition strengthens the services offered by BW Health Group, and PulseCX will be integrated with the full-service healthcare agency, Benchworks. The addition of PulseCX presents an opportunity to accelerate growth and increase the size and capabilities of Benchworks, making it one of the largest independently owned agencies in the healthcare market.

"Our combined resources, skill sets, capabilities, and industry relationships will provide a unique selling point and enhance the synchronous nature of our two cultures and core values, allowing us to take advantage of an increased scale without the typical trade-offs experienced with larger agencies," said Thad Bench, CEO of BW Health Group. "In addition to top-tier strategic and creative resources, PulseCX brings a significant data analytics capability to the BW Health Group platform."

Jay Bolling, who served as CEO of PulseCX, will lead Benchworks as its President. "What's most exciting about this integration is its complementary nature; not only the ability to expand our resources in some of the traditional areas, but also in regard to the enhanced capabilities we can bring as a combined entity," said Bolling.

"As we continue to build BW Health Group, our goal remains the same-provide world-class commercial services to our clients," said Tom McDonnell, President of BW Health Group. "We have seen a growing demand for service offerings that are flexible and custom-built to meet our clients' evolving needs. We will continue to look for additional opportunities to complement our offerings for current and future clients."

Note for editors

For further information or to arrange interviews with members of the executive team, please contact:

Melissa Johnston

Chief Operating Officer, BW Health Group

[email protected]

(410) 810-8862

About BW Health Group

BW Health Group is a family of interconnected companies dedicated to supporting and building partnerships with life sciences companies. Established in January 2019, BW Health Group is led by industry brand executives and strategists whose goal is to help clients and their brands navigate an ever-evolving healthcare system.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bw-health-group-expands-expertise-and-capabilities-with-acquisition-of-pulsecx-301695244.html

SOURCEBW Health Group

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC): A guide for 2022
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC): A guide for 2022
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play