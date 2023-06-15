Canvass AI, a leader in industrial AI software, today announced that CEO Humera Malik will be speaking at the Council of Canadian Innovators' (CCI) Innovation Governance Summit in Toronto, June 16, 2023, on how boards of high-growth firms should be thinking about AI.

Ms. Malik will join moderator Prashant Masand, Partner, Deloitte, and fellow speaker Niraj Bhargava, CEO, Nu Energy.AI in the afternoon session, Navigating the Risks and Opportunities of Accelerated Technological Innovation: The Role of Large Language Models and AI, to discuss AI's potential disruptions in the workforce, as well as other broad issues boards must tackle including the ethical use of AI, potential for bias, privacy and intellectual property concerns, and the impact of this technology on our carbon footprint.

Humera Malik, CEO, Canvass AI said: "We are seeing rapid developments happening now with generative AI. However, boards need to understand and address the challenges and any risks posed by such transformative technology. I look forward to discussing with my co-speakers, how companies should be thinking about AI and technology transformations, while furthering opportunities for growth."

Humera Malik is a technology entrepreneur and a leading voice and practitioner in applying artificial intelligence to optimize industrial operations, augment workforces, and achieve sustainable impact.

About CGI and the Innovation Governance Summit

The Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI) is a national business association representing over 140 of Canada's fastest-growing companies. Since September 2015, CCI has advocated on behalf of Canada's innovation sector by advancing strategies focused on accelerating the growth of homegrown innovators and updating Canada's digital policy toolkit for the 21st Century global innovation economy.

The Innovation Governance Summit brings together Canadian business leaders and corporate directors for a full-day summit of lively panels, interactive tabletop exercises, and networking opportunities, all designed to help you become a sharper innovation governance expert and a more sought-after board member.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading industrial AI software provider that puts industrial companies in control of their data, to make timely decisions, and achieve faster and sustainable outcomes. Some of the largest companies in the world use Canvass AI to empower their production teams for high performance decision making, to future-proof operations, and drive net-zero targets. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, Canvass AI is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation Community, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

