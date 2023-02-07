ChatGPT, also known as Generative Pre-trained Transformer developed by Open.AI is a next-gen conversational AI that can transform the recruitment industry in many ways.

Recruiters can take advantage of this cutting-edge technology for:

Assessing candidates

Sourcing job applications

Screening resumes

Generating job descriptions

Finding interview questions

In addition, recruiting professionals can use this tool as a hiring platform to automate a lot of day-to-day content creation like emails and outreach messages. They can also draft HR policies, create candidate experience surveys, and conduct job market research using ChatGPT.

Incorporating this latest AI innovation, along with a robust ATS system, can help recruiters save tons of time and money, and also improve overall work productivity.

About Recruit CRM

Recruit CRM builds cloud-based software for the global recruitment & staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruitment and headhunting grow faster with cutting-edge technology that allows professionals to carry out all their recruiting tasks in one place.