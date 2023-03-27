Forward Networks announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has awarded Forward Enterprise a 2023 Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large enterprise networks are managed, offering a "single source of truth" for network, cloud, and security engineering teams across all major networking hardware vendors and cloud providers. Using a proprietary mathematical model, Forward Enterprise provides unprecedented vendor-agnostic visibility into the security posture, network topology, and behavior of the world's largest networks – resulting in more secure and reliable networks with reduced outages. Forward Enterprise's secure, agentless collection method gathers current device and state information and creates a "digital twin" of the network that enables network operators to verify intent, predict network behavior, and prevent outages.

"Forward is dedicated to delivering innovative digital twin technology that provides our customers invaluable insights into their network behavior," said David Erickson, CEO and co-founder, Forward Networks. "We achieved 139% year-over-year growth last year and raised $50M in Series D funding in January. Recognition such as this Product of the Year Award and growth in customer acquisitions affirm that our software delivers extraordinary value to our customers."

Forward Enterprise uses a mathematical model to build a digital twin of the entire hybrid, multi-cloud network. The digital twin provides networking and security professionals unparalleled insight into the network and its vulnerabilities to help organizations manage their attack surface, mitigate vulnerabilities, and ensure enforcement of their security policy.

"Congratulations to Forward Networks for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "Forward Enterprise is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Forward Networks in 2023 and beyond."

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a digital twin of the network, enabling network operators to ensure that the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com .

About Cloud Computing Magazine

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .