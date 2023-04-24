Cognigy, a Conversational AI market leader, today announced that its Enterprise Conversational AI platform, Cognigy.AI, is now available for purchase from AWS Marketplace. Cognigy.AI enables AWS customers to create next-generation customer experiences by delivering 24/7, personalized service experiences at scale, on both voice and digital channels.

The AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS Marketplace is a novel way to locate and buy cloud-based software. It covers trustworthy software and popular open-source platforms. It simplifies the process of researching and buying AWS-built software by providing the same easy, reliable, and secure online shopping experience as Amazon.com.

The Cognigy.AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. Cognigy.AI brings the transformative potential of Generative AI to contact centers, combining control, integrations, and reliability of Enterprise Conversational AI with the flexibility and power of Large Language Models which provides natural, empathetic, and lifelike experiences.

"We're proud to have Cognigy.AI available in AWS Marketplace, a trusted source for technology providers that meet the highest standards. As an Amazon partner on AWS Marketplace, we can now extend our reach to customer service and contact center teams worldwide who rely on AWS for service delivery—and together with Amazon, deliver a combined solution that results in improved customer experience, increased efficiency, and better employee engagement,” said Hardy Myers, SVP of Business Development and Strategy at Cognigy.

Cognigy is an official Amazon partner and one of the first certified by AWS for its Conversational AI competency program. Cognigy.AI’s integration with Amazon Connect can utilize Amazon's built-in features such as Amazon Lex. No additional configuration or integration is required, making it extremely flexible. The low-code flow builder and built-in integrations enable a faster time to market.

Earlier this year Cognigy announced that it joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The AWS ISV Accelerate program enables Cognigy to collaborate more closely with the AWS organization to design and deliver superior outcomes to AWS customers by leveraging the combined solution set of AWS and Cognigy.

Find Cognigy.AI in the AWS Marketplace to learn more or get started with a free trial.

Cognigy, the market leader in Conversational AI, Powers Up enterprise contact centers to exceed customer expectations, improve agent satisfaction, and rapidly respond to market changes. Our low code Conversational AI platform, enhanced with Generative AI, offers next-gen customer service with solutions like Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent + Assist. Cognigy gives enterprises all they need to deliver always-on, personalized experiences at scale on voice and chat, on any channel. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create customer and employee service that is loved by everyone. Cognigy’s worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Fidelity Life, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Learn more at www.cognigy.com.



