The global pandemic has shifted the focus from on-premise to online solutions, and major innovations in customer relationship management (CRM) are now being seen. Online and cloud solutions for digital adoption are helping CRM managers and partners drive value and scale their user base growth without increasing team size.



CRM solutions are now more accessible than ever before, with the ability to be deployed quickly and easily. This enables CRM managers to maintain a stable team with opportunities for expanding focus on user experience and customer engagement.



The shift to online solutions has also enabled CRM managers to focus on customer service and support, as well as providing insights into customer behavior. This has enabled them to better understand their customers and tailor their services to meet their needs.



Adding to the conversation is Dan Madden, CRM Director at Ascensus. He joins the Digital Adoption Talks podcast, appearing alongside co-hosts Rick McCutcheon (Microsoft MVP) and Joachim Schiermacher (ClickLearn CEO).



They discuss strategies for CRM success and the role digital adoption plays for CRM managers and partners, including outlining the three mistakes CRM managers make that prevent them from obtaining expected results in digital adoption projects.