Belgium-based Customer Cross Company recently released the results of a customer loyalty KPI study with 265,000 companies. One remarkable conclusion is that customer satisfaction scores once considered a leading indicator of loyalty, has diminished in value.



Customer Cross Company conducted the study in 2022 and collected data points over a 10 years period on 265,000 companies in the USA, EU and UK. All companies were customers in a recurring revenue or subscription model including SaaS, telecom and data.



“Our main objective was to find what KPIs correlate best with the customer success actions our clients take to improve customer loyalty,” says Tom Carnewal, founder and CCO at Customer Cross Company. “We wanted to find out what indicators help to predict customer churn risks, which is a hot topic in today’s challenged economy”.



“Traditionally, CSAT is considered a particularly useful metric to predict churn risk. The idea behind that is that a bad CSAT score means the customer is unsatisfied and unsatisfied customers are more likely to churn and look for an alternative”says Carnewal. “But after analysing our data we noticed that there is no correlation between CSAT and churn risk, and no statisticalevidence that customers with a high CSAT score will stay longer with you”.



Customer Cross Company also announced a referral partner agreement with Gainsight, the world’s leadingcustomer success software company.



The agreement links the Customer Cross Company to Gainsight for a non-exclusive commercial collaboration. Pat McBrearty, VP Partnerships at Gainsight adds: “We’re proud to be associated with the Customer Cross Company. Tom Carnewal has established himself as a longstanding thought leader in the industry, and the company is on a mission to disrupt traditional thinking about how customer outcomes are achieved.”



