Questus, a digital agency that createsadvertising for the modern consumer journey, announced today its continued investments in strategy, analytics, and leadership with the hiring of Jim Lyons as Chief Strategy Officer.



Lyons becomes Questus’ first Chief Strategy Officer and brings with him a broad array of executive leadership experience, including Chief Strategy Officer for Havas Edge (Havas), President of Rapp (Omnicom), and several CEO and advisory roles. Jim’s invaluable experience across brand development, content creation, and performance marketing will help execute on the company’s strategic vision—empowering the consumer with meaningful content for the modern consumer journey.



“Jim joining the Questus team is both extraordinarily exciting and humbling,” noted Questus Co-CEO, Jeff Rosenblum. “The work we do for some of the world’s most influential brands is more strategic than ever, blending complex analytics with bold creative. With Jim’s leadership, we’ll continue to bring forward innovative ideas that redefine advertising and provide value. Our goals are to generate groundbreaking results and build an unparalleled culture. This is a huge moment in the two-decade history of our agency and we couldn’t be more excited.”



The addition of Lyons is another big move this year for the growing agency, which has doubled in size over the past two years. Questus promoted a President, Debbie Dumont, for the first time in its history and brought on a new Executive Creative Director, James Wilkinson.



"More than ever, clients are looking for greater integration that connects meaningful creative and content with more effective and agile solutions. ‘Quick twitch’ reactions are key for brands. Clients no longer have the luxury of time to ensure that their campaigns perform; they must perform immediately,” said Lyons. "I'm excited to join Questus’ outstanding team and help unleash our magic for clients."



About Questus

Questus is a digital agency that creates advertising for the modern consumer journey. The agency specializes in telling brand stories that create emotional connections and drive customer acquisition. This next-generation approach has led to groundbreaking results for clients like Disney, ESPN, Discover, Wyndham, and Suzuki.