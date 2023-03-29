Brought to you by Digital Commerce 360—the global leader in ecommerce research and media—the 2023 EnvisionB2B Conference & Exhibition leverages Digital Commerce 360’s deep market knowledge and expansive network of contacts to bring together the brightest minds in B2B ecommerce today.



Our latest round of confirmed speakers are eager to provide attendees with critical best practice advice to help their organizations achieve excellence in B2B ecommerce. To view the full lineup, visit the Speakers Page on our website.



EnvisionB2B is the most anticipated B2B conference of 2023. Here’s what you need to know about B2B ecommerce today—and why manufacturers, distributors, retailers and more need to attend:

B2B digital commerce is a $2 trillion dollar industry and changing the way US organizations of all sizes conduct business

Today’s digitally driven buyers are settling for nothing less than ecommerce excellence in the companies they purchase from

Ecommerce is the driving force behind the organizations that will succeed at digital transformation and win the loyalty of digital-first buyers

Unlike other live and digital ecommerce events, only EnvisionB2B can bring together the brightest minds in B2B today to deliver the hands-on experience organizations need to achieve excellence in ecommerce

Early-Bird Prices Expire Fri, March 31–Register Now to Save $600!

For Individuals: Register for the Attendee Pass to receive access to all sessions, workshops, lunches, exhibits and cocktail receptions—including an evening of live music at Buddy Guy’s Legends.

For Groups: Bring the team and lock in our special Group Rate for 3 or more attendees.

As a member of the media, we’d love for you to join us in June and cover the event that will make waves in the industry. If you’d like a Press Pass to attend EnvisionB2B, send us an email at [email protected] and we will review your request.

About Digital Commerce 360 Events

Digital Commerce 360 Events is a brand of Digital Commerce 360 and home to EnvisionB2B, a new conference and exhibition premiering in June 2022. Our events and action-packed agendas are powered by a team of knowledgeable researchers and seasoned journalists, focused on delivering critical expertise and best practices on a multitude of timely ecommerce topics.

Contact:

Allison Balow

Digital Commerce 360

email us here

