Generative AI draws its inspiration from existing data, creating new outputs of inconsistent quality. With a foundation in large language models, ChatGPT interacts in a conversational way, which creates space for users’ follow-up questions and corrections or challenges. The media reacted with language typically reserved for its own releases, namely movies or albums, with many calling the AI project a “breakout hit” and “overnight sensation.”

OpenAI’s FAQ states that “ChatGPT was optimized for dialogue by using Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF) – a method that uses human demonstrations and preference comparisons to guide the model toward desired behavior.” OpenAI’s subsequent launch of GPT-4 positioned it both as a computationally-intensive, logically-driven productivity tool and as a way “to make dreams, thoughts, ideas, flourish in text in front of you.”

In a new report titled “Generative AI for Marketing: Use Cases, Technological Developments, and Trends,” Policy2050 documents the range of first impressions held by an important stakeholder group: marketing and communications professionals. The primary research process included interviews with CMOs, digital marketing experts, PR leaders, and generative AI startup founders in the months of January and February. During this time, the transformative business implications were starting to settle in.

For a tech industry largely propelled by overzealousness, come what may, in the beginning of 2023, generative AI emerged as a rare topic that could instill a sense of pause or humility, exacerbate global economic dread, or inspire new investments and an overhaul of business strategy. With ChatGPT capturing the zeitgeist, many investors and innovators are already anticipating the hypothetical AI to AGI transition. This report’s organized feedback from marketing and communications leaders can help to guide next steps and highlight the segments of highest value.

As popular notions of Generative AI expand from hit-or-miss AI art to include all the newly discovered use cases of ChatGPT/large language models, it is clear that marketers will continue to be early adopters and experimenters. Generative AI startups are launching a wide range of products and services, sometimes based on foundation models. However, certain skills and strategies are required to implement this technology into campaigns without compromising results or other aspects of organizational performance.

Marketing and communications executives/experts interviewed for this report include:

Matt Caiola, Co-CEO, 5WPR

Aleksandra Korczynska, CMO, GetResponse

Owain Powell, Founder, OCP Digital Marketing

Hannah Martin, Founder, The SEO Kitchen and MavenDigital.co

Jordan McAuley, Founder, CELEBRITY / PR

Daniel Daines-Hutt, Head of Content, Zero To Mastery Academy

Alexander Anderson, Digital Marketing Specialist, Solar Panels Network USA

Generative AI startup CEOs interviewed for this report include:

Itzik Ben-Bassat, Co-Founder and CEO, theGist

Danielle Dafni, Co-Founder and CEO, Peech

ABOUT POLICY2050.COM

Policy2050.com provides business news and analysis. We seek to influence the future of tech policy and business strategy in order to bring about a sustainable, fair, and vibrant economy.

Contact:

David Pring-Mill

Policy2050.com

[email protected]