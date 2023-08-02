Directable, the cloud-based digital signage solution, is thrilled to announce its strategic integration with Canva, offering a groundbreaking collaboration to transform digital signage experiences for businesses worldwide.

Directable is a cutting-edge solution used by thousands of businesses to captivate and engage their audience like never before. With the state-of-the art platform, you can effortlessly control and tailor your digital displays from anywhere, instantly transforming them into dynamic, eye-catching showcases. The integration with Canva gives Directable customers the ability to publish their content to screens with a few clicks – all without leaving the Canva app.

Key Benefits of the Canva and Directable Integration:

-Real-Time Updates: Canva and Directable's partnership allows businesses to make instant content updates on digital displays from anywhere with an internet connection. Whether it's adjusting pricing on menus, showcasing promotions, or updating event information, changes reflect instantly across all screens, providing timely and accurate communication to audiences.

-Dynamic Visuals: With Canva's intuitive design capabilities and Directable's cloud-based control, businesses can create captivating content for digital signage, including menu boards, promotional materials, event posters, and social media integration. This powerful combination ensures that businesses leave a lasting impression on their customers and keep them engaged.

-Brand Consistency: Consistency is a cornerstone of brand identity. By using Canva's customizable templates and design features, businesses can maintain a cohesive visual language that reinforces their brand personality across all digital signage displays managed through Directable.

-Enhanced Customer Interaction: Canva and Directable empower businesses to encourage customer interaction and participation. By displaying social media content, event announcements, and user-generated testimonials, businesses can foster deeper connections with their audiences and extend their reach beyond their physical space.

James Bratsanos, Directable co-founder stated, "The collaboration between Canva and Directable represents a significant milestone in the digital signage industry. By harnessing the power of Canva's design prowess and Directable's cloud-based control, businesses gain an unparalleled edge in their ability to create compelling and up-to-date visual content."

The Canva and Directable integration is available to businesses immediately, offering an all-in-one solution to revolutionize digital signage experiences. Businesses looking to stay ahead in their visual communication strategies can now take advantage of this powerful partnership.

For more information on the Canva and Directable integration, visithttps://directable.com/canva-digital-signage/

To install the Directable app for Canva, please visit the Canva website: https://www.canva.com/apps/AAFJ_ga--9I-directable-signage

About Canva

Canva is a leading graphic design platform that empowers millions of users worldwide to create visually stunning content. With its intuitive interface and vast library of templates, images, fonts, and graphics, Canva makes professional design accessible to everyone.

About Directable

Founded in 2012, Directable is a cloud-based digital signage solution that enables businesses to manage and control multiple screens remotely. With real-time updates and user-friendly management, Directable offers businesses a powerful way to engage their audiences and communicate effectively.