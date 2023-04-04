The Dynamic Leaders podcast is a regular partner-based series that explores digital transformation challenges and trends, along with thoughtful insight and strategies to help end-users navigate their Microsoft Dynamics implementations. For the podcast series, DynamicWeb invites technology partners to share their thoughts on today’s hottest topics.



The upcoming episode, How will AI affect Microsoft BizApps?, features DynamicWeb partners HSO and Binary Stream. HSO specializes in implementing, integrating, optimizing, and maintaining ERP and CRM solutions. With this expertise, HSO is the trusted Microsoft Dynamics Dynamics 365 advisor for multinational enterprises in industries such as Retail, Distribution, Manufacturing, Services, and Equipment Rental. Binary Stream is an advanced subscription management, consolidation accounting, lease administration, and healthcare supply chain software that provides innovative solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365.



DynamicWeb, HSO, and Binary Stream leaders will meet together to discuss how companies can excel in being thought leaders during the early adoption stages of AI. This episode’s speakers will be Nicolai Pederson, CTO at DynamicWeb; Asad Mahmood, VP of Data and Analytics at HSO; Khaled Nassara, Director of Marketing at Binary Stream, and Podcast moderator, Sarah Lyons, Partner Marketing Manager at DynamicWeb. The podcast is designed for Microsoft Dynamics users looking for companies to help with customized business needs and Microsoft Partners looking to accelerate consulting approaches to meet the demands of complex clients.



In the podcast, the panel will cover a range of topics that include how companies can help clients invest in AI for their business, the degree to which society distinguishes the level of accessible AI use, and the ways in which Microsoft’s investment in AI research will affect the current ecosystem of Microsoft BizApps.

