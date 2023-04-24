A new start-up lab for early-stage entrepreneurs, aptly named "ERLEE", has launched partnership with Cubico, a NYC based FlexSpace operator, to empower start-ups from all sectors of Technology and Consumer products.



Start-ups can now apply at erlee.co for 90 days of free office space in the company’s Start-up Lab, or reduced-cost private FlexSpace, both located inside the Cubico flagship building in historic Soho at 433 Broadway in New York City.



ERLEE also empowers "ideation" stage entrepreneurs with direct access to mission critical tools required to take an idea from concept to commercialization including in-house production of integrated investor, sales and digital materials in order to move to accelerate a company’s move to market.



As an “omni-stage” Start-up Lab, ERLEE enables connectivity for entrepreneurs at all stages of the start-up lifecycle, enables ideation stage entrepreneurs to grow in real time, as engaged with other start-ups who are just entering the next stages of the company’s journey.



ERLEE launched in 2023 and was created in partnership with Metrocap Partners, a venture advisory firm and Cubico, a flex-office space operator based in NYC.



ABOUT:

Cubico in located in Soho and was founded in 2020 by NYC based serial Entrepreneur and Real estate investor, Edan Abehsera.



Metrocap Partners is a NYC based venture advisory firm founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Meshulem Twersky and Ronald Hans, managing a private portfolio of early-stage start-ups across SaaS, The Future of Work, PropTech and Consumer products.





