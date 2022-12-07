EverService Launches Lead Capture Service to Maximize Revenue and Bookings

Following a successful pilot, EverService Holdings, LLC “EverService” has launched a new Lead Capture Services product aimed at helping thousands of SMB companies around the USA capture more leads, book more appointments and generate more revenue at potentially lower costs per lead.

The new offering integrates solutions from two of EverService’s brands, Blue Corona and Nexa, by generating increased demand through industry-leading digital marketing, answering calls 24/7/365 and booking appointments directly in clients’ CRM and field management software.

“We are relentlessly focused on delivering value for our clients”, shared EverService CEO, Jeff Mosler. “This combined offering solves a business opportunity that most of our clients seek — increase lead generation activities and maximize conversion to scheduled appointments.”

Early results from clients in the professional and home services verticals are positive, showing an average call conversion rate of >30% to qualified leads from calls that otherwise would not have been answered. This has led to a noticeable increase in bookings, including several high-value jobs such as new equipment installations.

“Blue Corona’s Lead Capture Live solution has been amazing! Since using it, we’ve seen an increase in booked leads. The onboarding process was smooth, and it has been easy to provide feedback,” said Desiree Moreland of S&D Plumbing. “Our customers appreciate talking to someone whenever they call and know when to expect a return call. They don’t need to call competitors.”

The Lead Capture Service also includes lead data analyzation and recommendations for further optimization of marketing campaigns and conversion activities to further increase revenue and maximize ROI.

About EverService

EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, and Nexa Healthcare. For more information, visit EverService.