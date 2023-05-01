GLYNT.AI, the leader in enterprise-grade sustainability data for finance, announced the ‘Hot Vendor’ award by HFS Research, the global analyst organization for enterprise software and systems that combines deep visionary expertise with rapid demand-side analysis of the Global 2000.



“GLYNT made the Hot Vendor cut because it succinctly helps solve the data preparation problem that firms across all industries still face regarding their ability to act on sustainability. Most still grapple with poor availability and quality of data. Well-prepared data can also mean so much more than ESG reporting - it can be embedded into decision making at a strategic level and in day-to-day operations.” said Josh Mathews, Chief Sustainability Officer and Practice Leader.



“We are delighted to be recognized as an innovative leader with the HFS Hot Vendor award,” said Martha Amram, CEO. “The honor calls out the value of GLYNT’s actual, audit-ready sustainability data for the modern enterprise, our powerful AI-powered platform, and how GLYNT’s finance-grade data opens up monetization opportunities. Many companies must issue climate disclosures; GLYNT’s data services make that an efficient process with a high ROI that pays for itself.“



Over 100,000 European companies must report sustainability data under the EU and UK climate disclosure mandates, and these regulations must be met by 10,000 US companies. Many businesses prepare sustainability data with spreadsheets and manual systems, making it difficult to manage, scale and to be audited. Meanwhile the new regulations and accounting standards require data governance & controls, including the reporting of data quality scores. GLYNT’s unique assets -- the Data Engine, the Control Center and the Sustainability Data Framework -- address this challenge.



“GLYNT prepares sustainability data as rigorously as financial data,” said Chieng Moua, Chief Revenue Officer of GLYNT. “Finance teams have well-established systems for processing financial data and making strategic financial decisions. By integrating GLYNT’s sustainability data services, every CFO can get the same level of reliability, data governance and compliance in their sustainability data and make key strategic decisions in an integrated financial-sustainability framework.”

With purpose-built AI and machine learning technology, experience and expertise, GLYNT offers a sustainability data subscription service for enterprise customers and partners around the globe that addresses the data governance and compliance mandated by regulations and accounting standards.



To read the HFS Research Hot Vendor report on GLYNT.AI, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/glyntaihfsreport



About GLYNT.AI



GLYNT is the first sustainability data service, enabling compliance, operational savings and climate finance opportunities for customers and partners around the globe. Our advanced machine learning accelerates and simplifies finance-grade and audit-ready sustainability data – emissions, energy, water and waste – for finance and sustainability teams. From data capture to climate finance, GLYNT data powers the business of climate. Learn more at glynt.ai



About HFS Hot Vendors



Hot Vendors are an exclusive group of emerging players, each with a differentiated value proposition for the OneOffice™. HFS analysts regularly speak with numerous exciting start-ups and emerging players. We designate a select group as the HFS Hot Vendors based on their offerings’ distinctiveness, ecosystem robustness, client impact, financial position, and impact in our OneOffice or OneEcosystem frameworks. Hot Vendors have the vision and strategy to impact and disrupt the market. Learn more at: https://www.hfsresearch.com/hv/



About HFS Research



HFS is a unique analyst organization that combines deep visionary expertise with rapid demand-side analysis of the Global 2000. Its outlook for the future is admired across the global technology and business operations industries. Its analysts are respected for their no-nonsense insights based on demand-side data and engagements with industry practitioners. For more information about HFS offerings and analyst services, visit https://www.hfsresearch.com/

