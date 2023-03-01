HireClix, a leading recruitment marketing services company, today launched its Career Site solution to provide enterprise-sized organizations with an upgraded, dynamic career site experience for candidates on a modern, consumer-grade technology platform. The solution aims to solve the pain points that many talent acquisition professionals are facing in a tight labor market by providing the capability to offer a unique and customized design, as well as the ability to rapidly create and edit content.

Many organizations are struggling to attract top talent due to outdated career site technology and design, creating concerns among potential candidates when it comes to the speed of the site and overall experience through the recruitment process. Consumers are increasingly demanding more user-friendly experiences in all aspects of their daily lives, including in their job search.Creating a more engaging interaction between an employer’s career site and a candidate could make or break whether the right candidates apply for the job.

HireClix’s Career Site capabilities provide companies with a customizable and scalable career site with a faster speed to deployment. The new career site deployments on average are taking only 60-90 days to go live, in comparison to other solutions that could otherwise take up to a full year.

“When organizations are putting in so much time, money and effort to attract candidates, the experience you deliver matters,” said Neil Costa, CEO and Founder at HireClix. “There is an assumption that you are going to treat your employees the way you treat your candidates, so at HireClix we’re eager to help companies put their best foot forward and provide an upgraded career site experience in a cost-neutral way.”

Employer branding has become increasingly important for attracting top talent as a result of candidates wanting to work for companies with a strong corporate culture and purpose-driven initiatives. With its flexible design capabilities, HireClix’s career site solution can align with corporate brand standards to ensure they stay consistent and effectively showcase their culture. It can also connect to a company’s applicant tracking system and help provide a seamless applicant experience from the time they are introduced to the employer brand during their job search, to when they’re hired.

HireClix launched fresh career sites for Peraton and Mindful Health Solutions to support their recruiting and employer branding efforts in the government contractor and health and wellness industries, respectively.

“With our impending career site launch, we can rest assured that we are using a customizable solution built on a modern technology platform allowing us to adjust and adapt as needed to engage future Peraton employees,” said Alison Paris, Senior Vice President, Talent Acquisition and Workforce Planning at Peraton. “Partnering with HireClix has been seamless. Providing us with unmatched customer support and guidance throughout the design, and management, of our career site. This has allowed us to focus on creating a more compelling user experience that aligns with our corporate brand, and as a result, we’ve seen our candidate applications increase.”

“HireClix helped us create a custom career site that serves as a destination for top talent to engage with us, our brand and our story. A compelling value proposition now told through words, images and testimonials,” said Eddie Moncayo, Vice President, Talent Acquisition at Mindful Health Solutions. “The development process was painless, collaborative, and let us utilize the best of HireClix’s top notch creative team while leveraging our corporate brand standards and empowering us to make changes down the road.”

To learn more about HireClix’s career site service, please visit: https://www.hireclix.com/career-site-services

About HireClix

HireClix is a recruitment marketing agency that provides full agency of record and strategic talent acquisition consulting services to help clients achieve their recruiting and employer branding goals. HireClix offers recruitment advertising agency services including programmatic media buying, contract negotiations, campaign management and creative services. Additionally, HireClix built its strategic consulting practice to support talent acquisition executives as they navigate overall strategy, recruitment technology, process optimization, program development and many other challenges in today’s recruitment marketplace. HireClix was founded in 2010 with a focus on helping clients get the best overall return on investment for their recruiting dollars and continues to be the fastest growing recruitment advertising agency in the industry, advertising in 40+ countries around the globe for a diverse group of enterprise clients. Learn more at www.hireclix.com.

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can’t be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

About Mindful Health Solutions

Mindful Health Solutions is an integrated psychiatry practice with a dedicated team of psychiatrists and clinicians. Our Patients First value system leads us as we strive toward our mission of transforming suffering so every person can live a joyful life. We offer medication management, psychotherapy, and the most advanced treatments available through in-person and virtual appointments. We are especially passionate about helping those with treatment-resistant depression with transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), esketamine nasal spray, and ketamine infusion therapy. We accept all major insurances. For more information, please visit mindfulhealthsolutions.com.



Media contacts:

Bailey Watroba

[email protected]

617-502-4336

Rachael Cecilio

[email protected]

978-381-9190