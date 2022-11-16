About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Press Release

Hotjar Acquires UX Research Platform PingPong to Help Businesses Empathize With Users

3 minute read
November 16, 2022
Digital Marketing

Today, Hotjar, the leading Product Experience Insights platform, has acquired UX research platform PingPong to bring user research capabilities to its customers. Hotjar builds solutions for product teams to empathize with and understand their users beyond what is possible with traditional analytics. Its Product Experience Insights software is used on more than a million websites and its unique mix of quantitative and qualitative data is driving product decisions in more than 180 countries. 

With this acquisition and integration, Hotjar customers will have access to user interviews and testing, a core component of product development and a key complement to Hotjar's existing functionality. No other product currently offers all of these features in one platform.

The acquisition and integration will entail moderated user interview capabilities and a panel of over 175,000 respondents as a key resource for Hotjar users, allowing them to further develop empathy with their users, and uncover insights and pain points that would be very difficult or expensive to find otherwise.

"This integration adds a critical layer of insight to product development strategy: directly testing your product face-to-face with the people who matter the most, the end users," said Mohannad Ali, CEO of Hotjar, a Contentsquare company. "It also allows product teams to add value by finding opportunities, sorting the data and acting upon it quickly," Ali continued.

"PingPong and Hotjar share a vision for the future of product experience and that is to give every business the power to create online experiences people love," said Zsolt Kocsmarszky, Founder and CEO of PingPong. "We're excited to join the Hotjar team and look forward to what the future holds as we continue to build innovative solutions that help product teams around the world better understand, empathize with, and speak to their users."  

Contentsquare, the leading experience analytics solution, acquired Hotjar in July 2021 to bring business-critical insights to businesses of all sizes. In July 2022, Contentsquare raised $600M in a Series F investment led by Sixth Street, bringing the company's total valuation to $5.6 billion. Contentsquare is continuing to invest in technology to meet their customers' needs, where all businesses can provide users with an experience they love, enjoy, desire, seek, and deserve.

About Hotjar

Hotjar enables product teams to have empathy with their end-users and deliver value by making the right product improvements, fast. Its Product Experience Insights software is used on more than 900,000 websites worldwide and its unique mix of quantitative and qualitative data is driving product decisions in over 180 countries. Hotjar was founded in 2014 and has always been a fully remote/distributed company. Today, Hotjar has over 310 team members across 46 countries within Europe, the Americas and Africa.

Contact information:
Aneska Alino
[email protected]

Featured Research

Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Moving Your CX Metrics Forward
How to advance CSAT and NPS programs
Read now
Featured research
On-Demand Webinar
What is a CDP and How to Choose a CDP
Customer expectations are at an all-time high for having 1-1 personalized experiences
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play