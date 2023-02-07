impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, announced today that it will power affiliate link deals across Google surfaces, helping consumers find relevant deals and discounts. As part of this collaboration, impact.com will provide U.S.-based brands with the ability to reach consumers with relevant offers on Google’s mobile surfaces, such as Google Search, Google Maps, and through the Google Pay app.

This new integration is an extension of impact.com’s existing strategic collaboration with Google Pay, which currently leverage’s impact.com’s Single Unique Promo Code (SUPC) technology. By combining the two, merchants can now tap into impact.com’s proprietary technology to reach new audiences, ensure relevant offers are featured across Google mobile surfaces, and drive more conversions. Existing impact.com customers can opt-in to turn their activity into offers on Google, helping display relevant deals to maximize reach to the right consumers.

“As consumers’ online purchasing behaviors continue to evolve, merchants can help provide a better shopping experience by directly offering consumers relevant deals and offers based on their search results. And by removing just one click from the purchase process, brands have one less reason to be concerned that consumers will abandon the purchase and leave their site, benefiting both,” said David A. Yovanno, CEO at impact.com. “We are proud to work with Google to provide offers to shoppers and will continue to work together to improve the consumer experience with products and businesses they trust.”

With this integration, merchants can expect to:

Reach a broader audience: By displaying all available deals, a brand maximizes its reach and opportunity for optimal ROI.

By displaying all available deals, a brand maximizes its reach and opportunity for optimal ROI. Earn higher conversion rates: By showing the right deal to the right shopper at the right time, conversion rates from deals displayed will be higher.

By showing the right deal to the right shopper at the right time, conversion rates from deals displayed will be higher. Improve shopping experience for consumers : Consumers benefit from a more relevant shopping experience.

: Consumers benefit from a more relevant shopping experience. Experience no extra costs: Google does not monetize any of the deals, which means brands save money, and receive higher benefits at no cost.

“People come to Google every day to find what they need, and we know people are always looking for ways to save money. By teaming up with impact.com - first through Google Pay and now across even more Google surfaces - we are helping people find relevant offers and deals, whether that’s from Google Search, Google Maps or in the Google Pay app,” said Steve Tung, Product Manager at Google.

About impact.com

impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, is transforming the way businesses create and manage all types of partnerships—including with influencers and creators, commerce content publishers, other businesses, traditional rewards affiliates, and more. The company’s powerful, purpose-built platform makes it easy for businesses to create, manage, and scale an ecosystem of partnerships with the brands and communities that customers trust to make purchases, get information, and entertain themselves at home, at work, or on the go. To learn more about how impact.com’s technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Fanatics and Levi’s, visit www.impact.com.

