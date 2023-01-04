CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Press Release

Inbounds.com Acquires Industry Leading Data List Management Provider Data Prosper

2 minute read
January 4, 2023
Digital Experience

Inbounds.com, a premier tech-enabled marketing agency, announced today the acquisition of Data Prosper, a leading list management and data monetization service provider, in a transaction that involved cash and equity.

Inbounds.com's owned and operated digital brands drive consumer acquisition for its clients in legal, finance and insurance. With the acquisition of Data Prosper, Inbounds.com will be able to provide significant value by way of data management services, improving their clients' return significantly. Additionally, by leveraging Data Prosper's extensive and highly segmented consumer database, Inbounds.com will be able to generate substantially higher consumer engagement across all verticals.

"The synergy between Inbounds.com and Data Prosper is that of a dream. After working closely with their management team for years, we realized this acquisition was a natural fit. We are very excited to be able to offer our longstanding and new clients additional products and services that will directly impact their bottom line," said Leonardo Danconia, CEO of Inbounds.com.

Founded by performance marketing veterans and developers, Data Prosper has helped its clients in insurance and multiple other categories re-monetize and manage their data driving a significant lift in ROAS. Data prosper currently manages millions of records daily for re-monetization through its longstanding partnerships and through its vast network, sells millions of records of month.

Jason Auld, CEO of Data Prosper, said, "Inbounds.com services are the perfect complement to Data Prosper, both offering clients different ways to scale marketing, while keeping performance at the forefront. We are excited to join forces and look forward to a more robust offering to meet our clients' growing needs."

About Inbounds.com

Inbounds.com is a fast-growing, tech enabled, performance marketing agency that engages millions of consumers through its owned and operated brands. Leveraging its' technology platform, Control, Inbounds.com is able to handle millions of inquiries and complex multi-channel remarketing campaigns.

Media contact:
David Brook
For Inbounds.com
416.602.9983
[email protected]

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play