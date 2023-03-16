Initiative, a global marketing and media company with offices in more than 90 countries, has been named Adweek Global Media Agency of the Year and landed on Ad Age’s prestigious A-List as Media Agency of the Year.

This recognition by two of the industry’s leading trade publications reflects Initiative’s extraordinary success in 2022, including being named Global Agency of Record by Nike and AWS, and defending key accounts including Liberty Mutual. Initiative topped COMvergence’s global ranking of media agencies for estimated billings including new business and retained business (Nov 2022 report).

“It’s a rare feat in our industry for an agency to earn both these honors in the same year,” said Initiative Global CEO Dimitri Maex. “These accolades are a resounding testament to the collective power of our people, our culture, our clients, and our new proposition. Fame & Flow enables us to continue to grow some of the world’s most culturally relevant, performance-driven brands including Nike, Amazon, Merck, Liberty Mutual, and T-Mobile.”

Fame & Flow maximizes the drivers of brand Fame -- cultural resonance, social diffusion, and fandom -- and links them to the critical drivers of customer Flow -- frictionless experiences, connected commerce, and personalization.

2022 was a banner year for Initiative across its four regions. Among industry accolades, Festival of Media recognized North America and LATAM with Network Agency of the Year honors. The US, Argentina, China, Australia, and Portugal also were named Agency of the Year by multiple awards programs. Client campaigns were recognized with awards from Cannes, Effies, Campaign, Adweek, and Festival of Media, among other prestigious programs.

To find out why Adweek chose Initiative as its Global Media Agency of the Year, click here.

For more about Initiative’s spot on the Ad Age A-List, click here.

Initiative unlocks business growth for the world’s most ambitious brands. We believe in the power of media to reshape our industry and orchestrate a brand’s entire consumer experience, by balancing both what unites people and what makes them different. When brands unite people in culture, they build Fame, and when brands connect individuals to their unique journeys, they build customer Flow. Initiative builds Fame & Flow for brands like Nike, Amazon, Merck, LEGO, and T-Mobile.

Media responsibility is at the forefront of everything we do, whether it’s creating media plans that reflect the diversity of our communities, promote brand safety, and foster sustainability. Our agency celebrates diversity in an inclusive environment where all of our 6,000+ strong talent across 90+ markets feel seen, heard, and valued. Our vision is to create not only a better media company, but also a better media industry, and maybe even a better world.

