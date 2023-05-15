The Ebook Generator by Ink AI is a ground-breaking application that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly produce high-quality ebooks. In the digital age, AI-powered writing tools are becoming more and more crucial since they enable users to produce content fast and easily without compromising quality.



InkAI harnesses the state-of-the-art capabilities of ChatGPT to provide users with an unparalleled experience. A revolutionary AI content writing tool is poised to revolutionize the world of writing by enabling writers to seamlessly convert their concepts into complete books. It is founded on a paradigm for natural language processing (NLP) that may produce text in response to a command.



One advantage of this technology is that users can create content and design complete books without using any other software. In addition, it can provide text with a more casual, conversational tone, which may draw readers in.

Ink AI Features

The Ink AI's Ebook Generator has several features that make creating ebooks simple. The user can also distribute their ebook to the world thanks to its configurable templates, automatic formatting, and interaction with well-known publishing sites. The design features and templates of the book creation process make it simple for non-techie individuals to transform their ideas into a polished book that is ready for publication.



User can automatically generate tables of contents, add graphics, and text, it saves time. Additionally, it allows users to download the book into PDF file format. Overall, the Ebook Generator is a fantastic tool for reducing writing time and effort. Below are few things users can do with Ink AI.

Create and revise an Entire Book Using the In-Built Book Editor

Transform Keywords, URL, Blog Post, Any Website, Videos, and Queries into a Book

Record voice and convert into a full-length book.

Marketketplace for selling ebook

Use a PDF book file to make FlipBooks.

3D Book cover prototype generator

Immediately Generate Ebook Illustrations

Put external links inside the ebook

Publishing Book and Making Profit

Self-publishers may find it expensive to hire a ghostwriter, but the Ink AI Generator provides a more affordable option. This tool offers an easy, cost-effective way to publish an ebook with a professional appearance in addition to being much less expensive than hiring a ghostwriter. This makes it the perfect option for independent authors who want to cut costs without sacrificing the quality of their work.



Besides creating complete books using AI tool, users can also publish the ebook directly through Ink AI website. As Ink AI has built in ebook marketplace and ebook publishing channel that allows users to publish ebook on 50+ ebook marketplaces all at once.



Not only that, the user can also download the book into a PDF file format and use that PDF file to self-publish a print book online. As of now, publishing print books through the Ink AI platform is not possible, but users can publish print books using Amazon KDP or any self-publishing platforms.



How much profit a publisher can make from publishing ebook is entirely depending on the ebook sales, market demand and book promotion. It is recommended to do market research before creating an ebook and also make book promotion as a part of the publishing business.



