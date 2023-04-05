INOVATIV, the California based manufacturer of premium mobile workstations, equipment carts, accessory mounting solutions, and portable laptop workstations is encouraging users to rethink their workflow by showcasing a series of new products designed to bridge on-set and post production workflow tools that integrate with existing products at this year’s centennial NAB Show which takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 15-19.

INOVATIV Workflow Configurations (Booth C5549)

At the NAB Show, INOVATIV will display 8 unique product stations configured to demonstrate mobile workflows across a variety of use cases by professionals like DITs to gimbal operators to photographers, and in between.

Attendees will have the opportunity to get first hand experience with the full range of INOVATIV products including our collapsible mobile workstations, vertical workstations, laptop workstations, and accessories for equipment, monitor, and camera mounting. Attendees can also meet with the INOVATIV team for expert demonstrations, product advice, and workflow solutions.

New Products

INOVATIV announces a new series of monitor mounting solutions, available to preview for the first time at the NAB Show. This new series of VESA compatible monitor mounts for workstations and desktops allows users to utilize an INOVATIV workflow on set or in the office, enabling confidence and efficiency. These new monitor mounts were designed for maximum payload capacity and adjustability, and way less than existing solutions.

Attendees will also be able to get a first look at an unreleased motorized wheel system for the Apollo workstation, which INOVATIV plans to release in early summer 2023.

The all-new Deploy, a vertical and mobile workstation with over 16U of storage released in January 2023, will be on display for the first time.

Enter to Win

Booth visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to enter a giveaway to win a $5,000 gift card to inovativ.com to build an INOVATIV workflow from the ground up. All other giveaway participants will receive a 5% discount on their next purchase. To enter, booth visitors must have their badge scanned by an INOVATIV team member. The winner will be announced after the show.

View INOVATIV at Partner Booths

Discover INOVATIV products across the show floor with workflow solutions at the following partner booths:

Sony Electronics - C10901

Flanders Scientific, Inc. - C7038

ATECH FLASH TECHNOLOGY - N2075

RED Digital Cinema - Aria Suite

ARRI INC - C6325

Atomos - C4135

Sound Devices LLC - C6411

Hedge Video - N3174

Creative Solutions - N212

Band Pro - C6717

B&H - C8317

B&H The Studio - C8017

About INOVATIV

INOVATIV - Headquartered in Southern California, USA, INOVATIV aims to set the standard for workflow efficiency through innovative designs, premium quality products, and excellent customer service. Mobile workstations, equipment carts, accessory mounting solutions, and portable laptop workstations are just a few of the many products INOVATIV has to offer. For over a decade, INOVATIV products have become the standard for professionals in the photo, film, broadcast, live streaming, industrial, and corporate industries worldwide. As an ISO 9001 Certified company, INOVATIV is dedicated to ensuring both products and services consistently exceed customer expectations through the use of certified quality management systems.

Customers can shop at INOVATIV through our international network of resellers, or at

https://www.inovativ.com/

Contact:

Kaitlin McNaughton

INOVATIV

+1 626-969-5300

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube