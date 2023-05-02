Auto executives from around the world will gather in Lisbon from May 8 through May 10 for the annual AutosBuzz Conference. As Diamond sponsors of the event, iovox representatives will address attendees in workshop and keynote sessions.

"We’re proud to be Diamond sponsors of AutosBuzz,” said Christos Votsis, Managing Director, EMEA for iovox. “The auto industry is important to iovox, and we’ll bring a wealth of first-hand experience to conference attendees based on our innovative work with market leaders around the world.”

Conference attendees will see iovox in action when Cecilia West, Director of Global Accounts leads a keynote session on “How AI and Call Analytics are Creating New Opportunities in the Auto Industry.” With the emergence of AI, iovox will share the tangible benefits customers are realizing when applying this new technology.



Session Workshop Will Highlight How an Auto OEM Achieved a 60% Increase in Lead Conversion Rates with iovox

In a separate workshop, James Gray, Director of Global Marketplaces, and Christos Votsis, will lead a session titled “3 Real World Success Stories of AI and Call Analytics in the Auto Industry.” James and Christos will trace the evolution of call tracking over the last 3 decades and how the modern era requires an innovative approach by providers. Among the highlights, Gray and Votsis will feature a case study with Honda France who realized a 40% reduction in lead response time and a 60% increase in lead conversion rates by using iovox technology.



Inaugural Sponsorship with AIM Group

"We’re delighted to have iovox as our first ever Diamond sponsor for the AutosBuzz Conference,” said Peter M. Zollman, founding principal of the AIM Group. "The iovox customer list speaks for itself when it comes to credibility in the industry, and we know our attendees will enjoy meeting their team and hearing first-hand how they’re helping auto companies be more competitive and efficient around the world.”



Lisbon Coast Plays Host to Global Auto Leaders

The 3-day AutosBuzz Conference begins May 8, 2023, with a Masterclass. Hosted at the Hotel Cascais Miragem on the Lisbon coast. The event will feature prominent speakers from AutoTrader UK, OLX Auto, OLX Brazil, mobile.de GmbH, Stellantis, AutoDeal, AutoWeb, and many others. Visit https://autosbuzzconference.com/ for more information and use IOVOX15 as a discount code when signing up.



About iovox

Iovox empowers companies worldwide to boost revenue and enhance operational efficiency through its call tracking, analytics, and conversational AI solutions, available as off-the-shelf products or tailored via a cutting-edge API. With clients in over 100 countries and offices in London, Paris, San Francisco, and Sydney, iovox is a global leader in the industry.

