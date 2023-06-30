Jivaso, a leading digital transformation and technology solutions provider, is excited to announce its official partnership with Odoo ERP, a renowned provider of comprehensive business management software. This strategic collaboration brings together Jivaso's expertise in digital solutions and Odoo's powerful ERP platform, enabling businesses in Canada and USA to streamline their operations and drive growth.



As an official partner of Odoo ERP, Jivaso will leverage its deep industry knowledge and technical proficiency to deliver tailored solutions that address the unique needs of businesses across various sectors. The partnership empowers Jivaso to offer end-to-end implementation, customization, integration, and support services for Odoo ERP, enabling clients to optimize their business processes, enhance productivity, and achieve greater efficiency.



Odoo ERP is a feature-rich and scalable business management software that provides modules for various functions, including sales, CRM, inventory management, accounting, human resources, and more. With its modular architecture and extensive customization capabilities, Odoo ERP offers businesses the flexibility to adapt and evolve as their requirements change over time.



"We are thrilled to become an official partner of Odoo ERP," said Gaurav, Marketing Manager at Jivaso. "This partnership solidifies our commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive digital solutions to our clients. Odoo ERP's robust functionality and Jivaso's expertise in implementing and optimizing ERP systems will enable businesses to streamline their operations, drive growth, and stay ahead in today's competitive landscape."



Jivaso's partnership with Odoo ERP is a testament to its dedication to providing cutting-edge technology solutions and helping businesses unlock their full potential. By combining their strengths, Jivaso and Odoo ERP aim to empower organizations to achieve operational excellence, improve decision-making, and enhance customer satisfaction.



For businesses in Canada and USA looking to leverage the power of Odoo ERP, Jivaso offers a complete suite of services, including consulting, implementation, data migration, customization, training, and ongoing support. With its customer-centric approach and deep understanding of business processes, Jivaso ensures a seamless transition to Odoo ERP and provides continued assistance to optimize its usage and maximize its benefits.



For more information about Jivaso's partnership with Odoo ERP or to explore how Odoo ERP can transform your business, visit https://jivaso.com/odoo/.

About Jivaso:

Jivaso is dedicated to empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by providing them with smart tools and cost-effective technology solutions. Our comprehensive suite of applications addresses various business needs, including sales, marketing, operations, supply chain management, and talent recruitment. With Jivaso, SMBs can access the following applications:



Odoo ERP: Our all-in-one solution encompasses sales, marketing, CRM, inventory management, finance, HR, and more. Designed specifically for SMBs, Odoo ERP offers an affordable and industry-leading cloud-based solution.



Talent Cart: Streamlining the hiring process, Talent Cart allows SMBs to find and hire on-demand talent swiftly and effortlessly. With a wide pool of talent profiles, businesses can browse and select suitable professionals within 48 hours. There are no contracts or hefty commissions involved; you simply pay for the hourly utilization of the hired talent.



Grow Peer: Jivaso's P2P business network, Grow Peer, facilitates connections between SMBs, customers, and partners. It offers a platform to share your brand story, fostering collaboration, learning, and networking opportunities among entrepreneurs. The best part is that Grow Peer is free to use indefinitely.



Furthermore, Jivaso actively publishes innovative founder stories and thought leadership content to inspire and educate entrepreneurs, promoting a culture of continuous learning and collaboration.

For more information, visit https://jivaso.com/.



Media Contact:

Gaurav

Marketing Manager

Jivaso Technologies Inc.

[email protected]

Yatin Jain

Jivaso

+ +1 647-200-3318

email us here



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn