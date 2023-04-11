Space Situational Awareness (SSA) refers to the ability to monitor, track, and predict the location of objects in space, including satellites, debris, and other man-made objects. As space becomes increasingly crowded, it's more important than ever to have a robust SSA system in place to ensure the safety and security of our orbital environment.

Space is an integral part of our modern world. From GPS navigation to satellite TV, we rely on space-based technology for many aspects of our daily lives. However, space is becoming increasingly crowded with the launch of new satellites and other space debris. This creates a risk of collision, which can damage or destroy satellites, causing a ripple effect that could disrupt communications, navigation, and other critical services.

Space Situational Awareness is an essential component of our modern world, as it helps ensure the safe and efficient operation of space-based technology. As the number of objects in space continues to grow, it's more important than ever to have a robust SSA system in place. With the continued advancement of technology, SSA will play an increasingly critical role in protecting our orbital environment and ensuring the safe and secure operation of space-based services.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy. Thus, many countries have cutdown their space investment budget to support health and other sectors. In space, large player seems to be able to cope with the ongoing crisis. These large firms faced challenges, such as slowdown in production, delay in launches, and others. However, small, and medium-sized industries witnessed a negative impact. For instance, American Aerospace manufacturer SpaceX launched 735 satellite in the year 2020. Thus, SSA market growth has not been severely impacted by the pandemic since, there was an increase in satellite launches in the year 2020.

