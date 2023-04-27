Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) has announced a strategic alliance with Jadu, Inc. (Jadu). The partnership will provide a seamless solution integrating Jadu’s enterprise web experience management software with Konica Minolta's enterprise solutions in order to maximize organizational productivity and efficiency. Together, the two companies will deliver accessible, Section 508 compliant customer self-service, ensuring customers stay competitive and compliant with accessibility laws.

As a leader in advanced document management technologies, application solutions and IT Services, Konica Minolta focuses on complete solutions, including enterprise systems, digital services, production print systems and printers, vertical application solutions and related services. Jadu is the provider of Jadu Central and Jadu Connect, a low-code web experience management and CRM platform that enables digital self-service for Government, Higher Education, Healthcare, Commercial and Manufacturing industries through online forms, web site publishing, payments and CRM.

“We are excited to be partnering with Jadu to provide our customers with a complete and accessible low-code self-service and portal solution that will help them stay competitive and compliant," said Todd Croteau, President, Global Information Technology Services, Konica Minolta. "We anticipate significant growth in the coming year through this alliance, with many opportunities to address immediate customer needs by improving our digital self-service and online communications as well as CRM with the Jadu platform.”

Both companies are premium partners of Hyland Software Inc., (Hyland) a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Konica Minolta is the first and currently the only Hyland partner to partner directly with Jadu. The two companies are already collaborating on State and Local Government customer deployments of Jadu and expect the partnership to continue flourishing through 2023 and beyond.

"We are thrilled to be working with Konica Minolta to provide customers with a seamless and accessible web experience management platform that will help them improve their digital self-service and online communications," said Suraj Kika, Founder and CEO, Jadu. "Accessibility compliance for websites and web applications is now reaching critical mass in the U.S., and Konica Minolta is well positioned to lead and ensure its customers leverage the latest in low-code enterprise portal and personalization tools."

Visit Konica Minolta online for more information about its enterprise solutions.