Learning Pool and Broadcat Announce Behavioral Micro-Learning Content Partnership

November 10, 2022
Digital Experience

Broadcat has been selected as the behavioral compliance micro-learning content partner of award-winning learning technologies company, Learning Pool.

The partnership brings compliance leaders the ability to deploy agile, customizable content across diverse communications media, and meet employees where they are by embedding just-in-time guidance into business processes for effective skills gap management.

This new collaboration will mean customers can use Learning Pool's platform to identify specific compliance training needs, then apply Broadcat's practical job aids (decision trees, checklists, and infographics) to improve employee retention of routine yet vital skills that can mitigate potential liability for an organization.

Commenting on the decision to partner with Broadcat, Learning Pool CEO Ben Betts said:

"Broadcat is a pioneer in operationalizing compliance training. Many of our leading clients have paired Learning Pool's best-in-class learning solutions with Broadcat's communications tools and job aids. They benefit from a broad library of micro-learning content, and flexibility around use and customization."

Learning Pool Chief Compliance Officer, Harper Wells said:

"Our measurable, fully adaptive compliance learning, gives leaders rich, predictive behavioral insight into areas of opportunity and strength within their organizations, and I'm excited to add Broadcat's easy-to-use tools as reinforcement to this capability. By partnering with Broadcat, we can help compliance teams fill in identified gaps and build a culture of compliance by connecting training to the tasks employees perform every day."

Broadcat's CEO, Alex Klingelberger, said:

"We are excited to see how this offering will benefit the growing number of enterprise customers we share with Learning Pool. The combination of its data-driven learning platform and our operationally-focused content enables more effective ethics and compliance training at a lower organizational cost."

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people.

Supporting more than 2,000 businesses investing in learning experiences for over 6 million global learners, Learning Pool's innovative learning platforms combine integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight on every learner's performance.

Its world-class customer experience makes sure clients can harness its unique ability to produce a highly skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring. Wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

About Broadcat

Broadcat takes a behavioral approach to compliance communications and training. That means we try to work with how people actually are — busy, distracted, and overwhelmed with day-to-day tasks — not how we'd like them to be.

We craft job aids that let employees understand what to do at the right moment, making it clear how compliance and ethics applies to regular job duties like financial approvals, hiring and firing, managing vendors, closing deals and more.

