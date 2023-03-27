Legion Technologies, an innovator in workforce management (WFM), today announced its continued momentum with two new accolades for its workforce management platform. The company's recent award wins include receiving an Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award from the Business Intelligence Group, and being named to CB Insights' Retail Tech 100 list.

The Legion WFM platform has been named a winner in the Automated Planning and Scheduling category in the Business Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program, which recognizes the organizations, products, and people who bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems.

"We are so proud to name Legion Technologies as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Legion was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"



Legion was also named in CB Insights' annual list of the 100 most promising private retail tech companies in the world, in the Hourly Employee Tools and Management category.

"Legion's pioneering WFM platform uses AI to improve and automate planning and scheduling. This enables companies with a large hourly workforce to optimize their labor efficiency while also helping to create a better experience for their hourly employees," said Sanish Mondkar, CEO and founder, Legion Technologies. "We are honored by this industry recognition, as it reinforces the critical role that AI and intelligent automation play in workforce management."

Legion Technologies' workforce management platform maximizes labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously through the power of intelligent automation. The company's data-driven WFM approach produces highly accurate demand forecasts, automatically optimizes schedules, and provides actionable insights so employers can control labor costs, increase productivity, and minimize compliance risk.

The Legion WFM platform transforms the employee experience through schedule empowerment, early access to earned wages, performance and rewards tailored to the needs of the hourly employee, and modern, clock-aware communications. This functionality enables employers to continuously attract and retain hourly employees while minimizing compliance risk.

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies delivers the industry's most innovative workforce management platform. It enables businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It's proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized by Inc. as one of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, visit https://legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.

