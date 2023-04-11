DHL is a world-renowned logistics company that operates in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. With its automated distribution systems, DHL is committed to improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing the customer experience. To help achieve these goals, DHL turned to LOBO Systems for its innovative access solutions.



During the training session and directed build, Chris Meehan, Training Engineer at LOBO, demonstrated the system's flexibility, safety features, and efficiency. The entire LOBO team also worked closely with the DHL team to ensure the design met their specific requirements. As a result, DHL was pleased with the outcome and provided positive feedback.



The system can be configured to fit any space and is adjustable to fit any height. This versatility ensures that the system can be used for any application, from conveyor access to maintenance work and more—an ideal solution to reduce downtime and labour costs.



The LOBO team is thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with DHL and is committed to providing innovative access solutions that meet the specific needs of their clients.

