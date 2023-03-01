Lokko Labs LLC introduces Wraith Docs, a powerful AI-writing assistant for Google Docs designed to help users create high-quality content with ease. Inspired by the growing number of AI-generated texts that require further editing, Wraith Docs is a free add-on that features advanced writing and SEO tools.

"After seeing so much AI-generated text that still requires tons of human editing to be considered high quality, I wanted a way to quickly and easily refine and enhance content," said Bob Swinson, founder of boutique software company Lokko Labs LLC. "With Wraith Docs, we're offering a new level of AI-powered assistance that can help users create high-quality content with ease."

With a range of features designed to enhance writing and improve SEO, Wraith Docs allows users to easily expand upon ideas, simplify text, paraphrase content, and sprinkle in target keywords. The AI writing assistant can even generate content based on user prompts or add text based on what's already in the document. These features make it ideal for anyone who needs to create high-quality content quickly and easily.

Wraith Docs is currently in open beta testing and is currently available for free. Interested users can install the add-on in Google Docs and start using it right away. Users can also visit the Wraith Docs blog for the latest updates on new features and enhancements.

About Lokko Labs LLC: Lokko Labs LLC is a leading developer of innovative digital tools, founded by a seasoned engineer with 8 years of professional as well as tech and blockchain entrepreneurship experience.