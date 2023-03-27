Making Science, a digital acceleration company specialising in e-commerce, cloud and digital transformation, has appointed Toby McAra as its Chief Revenue Officer. The appointment will bolster Making Science’s international team and UK presence, paving the way for further global growth and expansion.

Based in London, McAra will be responsible for revenue generation resulting from performance marketing and the sales of both Google’s Marketing and Cloud Platforms in the UK, and building an integrated approach across marketing and sales to create the best customer experience. Making Science’s revenue performance and customer retention, growth, acquisition will also be key focus areas.

Previously the Head of Growth, Data and Digital Media EMEA at Media.Monks, McAra successfully achieved 45% YoY growth. He has also demonstrated expertise in other key roles, including Head of Google Analytics 360 for the UK and Ireland, EMEA Managing Director of Adometry — the digital attribution solution acquired by Google — and Director of Sales UK at Adobe.

The appointment comes as Making Science announced that the business maintained its strong growth trajectory in 2022, achieving a year-on-year increase of 90.3% in consolidated revenue, which exceeded €200 million for the first time to reach €210.1 million.

Speaking about his appointment, McAra said: “I’m excited to be part of Making Science's next chapter of success and look forward to contributing to continued innovation and growth following last year’s impressive results. Making Science is poised to expand its reach further, providing cutting-edge services and consultation to clients around the world.”

Making Science's core business, which encompasses digital marketing, cloud and software service lines, AI and machine learning, showed recurring EBITDA of €11.0 million, a 53.4% increase compared to the previous year. The growth of the company has come organically as a result of performance and from the acquisitions it made at the beginning of 2022, funded in part by the $9.3m raised in May 2022 from equity investors. In addition to its growth in consolidated revenue, the consolidated gross margin also grew by 83.0% from €30.0 million in 2021 to €55.0 million in 2022, and gross operating profit before non-recurring expenses incurred in the period increased by 60.7% compared to the previous year.

"We are thrilled with the record growth achieved in 2022, and are proud to have reached consolidated revenues of over €200 million for the first time," said José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO of Making Science. "Our geographic diversification and expansion of global architecture has enabled us to provide an enhanced service to international clients through our delivery hubs, which has contributed significantly to our success. We are excited to incorporate Toby’s impressive experience driving sales and business growth into the team, and look forward to delivering even greater results and service to our clients."

About Making Science

Making Science is a digital acceleration company with more than 1000 employees and a presence in 13 markets, driving technological development across: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Georgia, Germany and the USA. The areas in which Making Science operates are digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and cloud, all of them with high growth rates.

Making Science placed 46th in the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2023 and 8th in the "IT & Software" category, positioning it as the fastest-growing Spanish company in the sector. As a consulting partner with Local Planet — the world’s largest network of independent media agencies — Making Science provides digital, technology, and performance marketing for an international audience.

As part of its commitment to job creation, developing technical talent, and responding to clients’ international needs, the company launched Making Science-Sweeft. The global staff augmentation solutions division provides enterprises with access to highly skilled tech talent and supports Making Science’s growth as it develops its global architecture through a network of delivery hubs. These currently exist in Madrid, Dublin, Bogotá, Tbilisi and Alicante.

Making Science is involved in ESG initiatives as a member of the Climate Pledge, — the UN Global Compact and the Pledge1% initiative — supporting non-profit organisations in its community with a commitment that will have a major impact on the future.