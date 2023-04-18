



“We’ve been putting a number of measures into place – including the launch of our next gen AI product – to move Convoso’s growth forward and up,” Hakimi said. “I’ve been working with Meg and Lisa for several years, and they’ve both demonstrated remarkable leadership. Their contributions have delivered substantial results that continue to drive profitable growth.” Convoso , leading provider of outbound contact center solutions, has positioned two executives in roles pivotal to the company's future plans: Meg Mananian as Chief Revenue Officer; and Lisa Leight as Chief Marketing Officer. In his announcement today, Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of the 17-year-old SaaS company, emphasized that the appointments will further strengthen and integrate the leadership team as they focus on spearheading the company’s growth towards triple-digit ARR in current and new markets. Convoso is building a significant leadership pipeline as part of this growth strategy, supported by a robust mentoring/coaching initiative.“We’ve been putting a number of measures into place – including the launch of our next gen AI product – to move Convoso’s growth forward and up,” Hakimi said. “I’ve been working with Meg and Lisa for several years, and they’ve both demonstrated remarkable leadership. Their contributions have delivered substantial results that continue to drive profitable growth.”

Meg Mananian, Chief Revenue Officer

As Chief Revenue Officer, Mananian will oversee both Sales and Customer Success to increase revenue growth from new and existing customers. She will guide continued integration of the departments’ goals and operations.



“Our number one objective is to provide the best possible customer experience with Convoso,” said Mananian. “And the experience starts with sales. That's why I'm excited to further align the strong foundations we've built in both sales and our award-winning customer success/support teams. We’re ready to drive this next phase of growth.”



During her tenure as VP of Operations, the company achieved over 600% growth in ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue, a key metric for SaaS companies). She helmed the expansion of the customer success and support departments, guiding teams toward a responsive, results-focused approach, garnering several Stevie Awards for customer support. Under her leadership, customer licenses grew by over 400% and employee count by over 500%.



“Meg’s initiative to improve cross-team integration increased both communication and goal achievement between Customer Success, Sales, and Marketing,” said Bobby Hakimi, Co-Founder and CPO at Convoso. “I’m confident that as CRO, she will bring the same commitment and leadership that will enable double-digit sustainable growth.”

Lisa Leight, Chief Marketing Officer

In her role as Chief Marketing Officer, Leight will focus on developing and executing strategies to pursue new market opportunities, while continuing to scale the company’s share of its current market.



“Prior to joining Convoso, I worked for years leading marketing growth for companies across multiple industries.,” said Leight. “Collaborating with the Convoso leadership team, we’ve been able to achieve consistent, profitable growth year over year. I’m looking forward to further growing our existing business as well as activating strategies to expand into new markets with our conversational AI product.”



As Convoso’s VP of Marketing, Lisa built a dynamic, results-driven team, establishing functions from the ground up in digital, content, event, and product marketing. She led the charge to establish repeatable, scalable demand generation which resulted in a 250% increase in pipeline value. Under her leadership, the company developed an unforeseen expansion in brand reputation and recognition as a thought leader within the performance marketing industry. She also championed the exploration and analysis of new markets to pursue, expanding the company’s market potential.



“Lisa is an inspiration and consistently brings high energy, creativity, and a data-driven focus,” Hakimi said. “We all know we can rely on her out-of-the-box thinking, keen analysis, and positive perspectives. Moving forward with her in the CMO role will allow me and the rest of the leadership team to reach further and faster toward our long term goals.”

Supporting Women in Leadership

As female executives, both Mananian and Leight are committed to the development of women in business and technology, especially in leadership positions. They are active in organizations that encourage collaboration, networking, and mentoring for women, including LinkUnite and Women in MarTech.



“Lisa and I are both proud of this innovative company," said Mananian. “We have a supportive culture and a lot of passion to grow. Our leadership team has a strong working relationship and is really united toward making this company and all of our employees thrive.”

About Meg Mananian

Mananian began her professional career serving as a senior accountant for tech firms over multiple years. She has an MBA in Accounting & Finance from Woodbury University, and a BS in Financial Services from CSUN. While she began with Convoso as the Director of Finance and Operations, she progressed to VP of Operations prior to her appointment as Chief Revenue Officer.

About Lisa Leight

Leight has served as CMO/Head of Marketing for various companies in the Software, Technology and Professional Services industries. Prior to joining Convoso in 2019, she was Head of Marketing for aerospace company Hydra-Electric as part of a 4-year turnaround consulting project, where she helped drive a 45% revenue increase and return to profitability after 7 years of losses, enabling the company to sell to a private equity firm at an 18x multiple. She was a founding partner of Stanton Associates LLC, a management consultancy guiding middle market companies to drive profitable growth. She worked as a consultant at both Ernst & Young and McKinsey helping clients develop and implement strategies for growth. She received her MBA from Stanford University where she also studied Industrial Engineering as an undergraduate.

About Convoso

Convoso is the industry leader of omnichannel contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated its cloud based dialer solution to help outbound call centers drive profitability while supporting compliance with TCPA and other regulations. Convoso’s IVA is now in Beta. Convoso plans to unveil several new strategic initiatives in the coming months as part of its Build/Buy/Partner roadmap for growth and expansion. The firm is putting together a world-class Corporate Governance framework to enable and incorporate these changes.

Contact:

Cory Plachy

Convoso

+1 888-456-5454

[email protected]

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube