Matter Named a Top Place to Work By The Boston Globe for the 6th Time

Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative services — has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based award from The Boston Globe.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best — their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

“I believe in good people. Everything else will follow,” said Scott Signore, Principal and CEO of Matter. “I often share this sentiment with our employees and, unsurprisingly, it continues to serve as our agency’s true north — helping us to attract top talent and deliver stellar results for clients. Our people show up every day and work toward being better professionals, community leaders, family members and friends, and I couldn’t be prouder to continuously see their efforts rewarded with this recognition.”

Since Matter’s inception, it has embraced the core values of integrity, inclusion, innovation and responsibility. From encouraging honest and open communication to creating an inclusive, supportive work environment, Matter prides itself on delivering business-changing results to its clients, and personal and professional growth opportunities for its people. Employees are encouraged to volunteer regularly through the agency-wide Helping Hands volunteer program as well as participate across Matter’s nine Employee Resource Groups focused on creating processes, systems and practices that help everyone at Matter find a space where they belong and can feel connected.

"The pandemic has changed the way we work and the employers who topped the list understand it goes far beyond the remote vs. in-office debate," said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. "Workers want flexibility, of course, but they also want more support, more humanity and a greater sense of purpose."

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information from more than 90,000 individuals at 381 Massachusetts organizations, collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce and – above all – remembering to have some fun along the way.

With nearly 300 professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing PR, marketing and creative firms in the country. Matter has won 14 “Agency of the Year” accolades and has been consistently recognized as a top place to work.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative services into content-rich campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with seven offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology, professional services and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.

